Anker kicks off the new year with deals from $11: HomeKit Camera $40, docks, more

Anker is back with a fresh batch of deals at Amazon to start the new year featuring a selection of deals on smartphone accessories and more. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Headlining is the eufy Security 2K Indoor Pan & Tilt Camera for $39.99 when the on-page coupon is clipped and promo code EUFY8410 is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $52 price tag and matching the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date.

This model is headlined by HomeKit support with its Pan & Tilt model bringing additional functionality to the table. As its name suggests, when movement is detected, it will follow the person, animal, etc over its 360-degree field of view. Users will receive alerts and footage is kept on local storage. It’s an affordable way to bring HomeKit video to your space. Best of all? No hub required. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more deals.

Another standout this morning is the Anker Elite Thunderbolt Dock for $199.99. That’s a 20% savings from the regular going rate and in-line with some of the best prices we’ve tracked over the last few months. Anker entered the competitive Thunderbolt 3 dock space last year with a 13-port design that delivers an ample amount of front-facing I/O, including SD card slots, USB-C PD up to 85W, and more. We loved it in our Tested with 9to5Toys review and Amazon customers agree.

Other notable deals include:

In need of some new storage for your Mac or PC? Seagate’s latest SSD is discounted to a new all-time low today. The 1TB model is down to $140 from the usual $165 price tag. You can catch all the details in our coverage this morning right here.

eufy Pan + Tilt Camera features:

The Key is in the Detail: View every event in up to 2K clarity (1080P while using HomeKit) so you see exactly what is happening inside your home.

Smart Integration: Connect your Indoor Cam to Apple HomeKit (Please download our HomeKit User Guide in the product information section below), the Google Assistant, or Amazon Alexa for complete control over your surveillance. (HomeKit available via update. When opening HomeKit, users must add the device in the eufy Security app and then complete the activation process.)

Follows the Action: When motion is detected the camera automatically tracks and follows the moving object. Pan the lens 360° horizontally or tilt it 96° vertically to get a clear view of the whole room.

