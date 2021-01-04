FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

iOttie’s Easy One Touch Wireless brings 10W Qi charging to your car for $30 (Save 25%)

Reg. $40 $30

Amazon is currently offering the iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless Qi Car Mount for $29.95 shipped. Down from $40, today’s offer saves you 25%, matches our previous mention, and is only the second time at this price. iOttie’s mount not only keeps your smartphone within reach to make it easier to keep tabs on navigation directions, music playback, and the like, but it’ll also handle charging your devices, as well. Easy One Touch Wireless sticks to a car’s dashboard or windshield, and packs a built-in 10W Qi charger to make refueling your smartphone while on-the-road more convenient. Over 4,600 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you can live without the built-in Qi charging or auto-sensing features, save some extra cash by bringing the iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Car Mount to your ride for $25. You’ll find a similar one-touch mechanism to easily hold your phone in place, but without the 10W Qi charger. This one still comes backed by 4.4/5 star rating from over 35,000 customers.

Otherwise, go check out all of the price cuts in our smartphone accessories guide roundup from this morning for even more ways to outfit your mobile setup. But if it’s another upgrade for the car you’re after, this 12V portable air compressor that’s on sale for $20 right now is certainly worth a look.

iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless features:

The iOttie Easy One Touch Qi Wireless Fast Charging Mount combines the power of Qi wireless fast charging with the agility of the Easy One Touch mounting system. Utilize the increased range and stability of the telescopic arm to find the perfect viewing position for your smartphone on either dashboard or windshield.

