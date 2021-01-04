Prep for your next bike ride with a 12V portable air compressor at under $20 ($8 off)

VacLifeUS (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 12V Portable Air Compressor for $19.96 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. For comparison, today’s deal saves you $8 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. While you might never have had to inflate a tire on the side of the road, you’ve likely had the need to air up a basketball or football while at the park. It might be a while before it’s warm enough to head back outdoors, but be prepared to anything when grabbing this portable air compressor. It runs off your car’s 12V DC plug and can be used just about anywhere. The LED display shows you what PSI is being used right then, and the three extra nozzles allow you to inflate bike or car tires, air beds, or balls. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re just after airing up bike tires or footballs, this hand pump is the perfect solution. It comes in at under $10 on Amazon and will easily take care of anything you need without having to plug into power. Just keep in mind it won’t really work on car tires, so do keep that in mind.

To go along with the on-the-go nature of today’s lead deal, be sure to keep this Aukey 10000mAh USB-C Power Bank in your go-bag for $17. It’s currently down 35% from its normal going rate, and our daily Smartphone Accessories roundup has plenty of other deals for you to check out.

VacLife Portable Air Compressor features:

This auto tire air compressor can inflate your standard car tire fastest in seconds. Simply plug it into the 12V power outlet in your car and attach the hose to the tire you wish to inflate. You can just flip the switch and the car air compressor will do all the work for you.If a converter is needed, it’s recommended to use converter in accordance with 120 W, 10 A specification.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!