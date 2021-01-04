FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

DiscountMags is giving folks one last opportunity at its Year End Blowout subscription sale today. Ending tonight, this is your last chance to score the New Year’s pricing on titles like Wired, Family Handyman, Bon Appetit, Women’s Health, Men’s Health, GQ, Golf Digest, and many more. The deals start from $3.85 per year with free delivery every month and you can find even more details down below. 

Year End Blowout subscription sale:

The Year End Blowout subscription sale has some great prices on all of the aforementioned titles, and then some. Not only is there no delivery fees with DiscountMags, but they will never auto-renew your subscriptions on you, there is no sales tax, and you can send the subscription to any address you would like.

One standout subscription sale here is on the 1-year of Wired magazine at $4.55 shipped. This can fetch as much as $30 at Amazon and elsewhere with today’s offer being the lowest price we can find. It is also about $0.50 below our usual weekend sales and the current Amazon listing. For those unfamiliar here, Wired is the ideal publication for tech enthusiasts, covering everything from business, global politics, and new media to arts and culture, design, and the best new gear on the market.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the Year End Blowout subscription sale before the whole thing shuts down later tonight. 

But if the magazines aren’t of interest right now, dive into our latest reading list for some new ideas and then score some graphic novels at up to 55% off. This morning also saw your Amazon First Reads January eBook freebies go live as well. 

More on Wired magazine:

Year End Blowout subscription sale: Wired magazine is a computer magazine devoted to readers who want to know more about that world. Every issue covers the newest and hottest electronic devices, giving readers an inside look at those devices before they hit the streets. From the hottest technologies to reviews of the best devices on the market, Wired magazine is a must-read publication for those interested in technology.

