Latest Powerbeats feature Apple’s H1 chip, return to $100 (Reg. $150)

Amazon offers the latest Powerbeats Wireless Headphones in various colors for $99.95. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $150 here with today’s deal matching the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. Amazon has largely been out of stock of these headphones for the last month or so.

The refreshed Powerbeats wireless earbuds offer Apple’s new H1 chip with up to 15-hours of listening time on a single charge. You can also leverage Siri and more, all in one sleek package. We loved them in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree.

Prefer a lower-cost alternative to the latest AirPods? Save $35 and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. You will miss out on deep iOS integration and Siri support, but there’s still a lot to like here. Check out my review for additional details.

Beats Powerbeats feature:

High-performance wireless earphones

Up to 15 hours of listening time

Adjustable, secure-fit earhooks for comfort and stability

Reinforced, sleek design for sweat & water resistance during tough workouts or running

Improved connection speed via the Apple H1 headphone chip

Compatible with iOS and Android devices

