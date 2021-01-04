FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Latest Powerbeats feature Apple’s H1 chip, return to $100 (Reg. $150)

Amazon offers the latest Powerbeats Wireless Headphones in various colors for $99.95. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $150 here with today’s deal matching the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. Amazon has largely been out of stock of these headphones for the last month or so.

The refreshed Powerbeats wireless earbuds offer Apple’s new H1 chip with up to 15-hours of listening time on a single charge. You can also leverage Siri and more, all in one sleek package. We loved them in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree.

Prefer a lower-cost alternative to the latest AirPods? Save $35 and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. You will miss out on deep iOS integration and Siri support, but there’s still a lot to like here. Check out my review for additional details.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more.

Beats Powerbeats feature:

  • High-performance wireless earphones
  • Up to 15 hours of listening time
  • Adjustable, secure-fit earhooks for comfort and stability
  • Reinforced, sleek design for sweat & water resistance during tough workouts or running
  • Improved connection speed via the Apple H1 headphone chip
  • Compatible with iOS and Android devices

