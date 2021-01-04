Over the last year, many of us have had to find ways to fill large amounts of spare time. This has arguably led some of us to dust off old projects in an attempt to finally get them up and running. Most aging endeavors past a few years old are often forgotten, but this was not the case for Magic Castle. It was originally developed and pitched to several publishers like Sony, but that was back in 1998. Fast forward to today and the this PlayStation 1 game is finally finished and available to the public. Continue reading to learn more.

Magic Castle arrives two decades late

Twenty years after being pitched to publishers and falling flat, a group of developers has decided to finish and release Magic Castle. This RPG title is allows players to choose from four different player types: knights, magicians, archers, and fighters. As we’ve come to expect from games like Destiny, each class of character features unique abilities that aim to shake up your gameplay experience.

The knight wields swords and shields, magicians use magic and can fly, archers employ a bow and arrow, and fighters “are characterized by their nimbleness and strength.”The game is fully playable, but surprisingly, the team remains committed to adding more features. Two planned updates include “four-player support and Japanese translation.”

Pricing and availability

Magic Castle is available for download here. You’ll need an emulator to run it, but unlike major titles from Sony, Microsoft, or Nintendo, using one for this game isn’t legally questionable since it’s made available to all with without restrictions. Best of all, it’s completely free. It’s fully playable and will only get better as the developers plan to release a multiplayer update at some point and has been teased as “coming soon.”

9to5Toys’ Take

With such a delayed launch, it’s easy to get a laugh out of the late release of Magic Castle, but in reality, timing isn’t actually that bad. Retro games receive a lot of attention these days, a fact clearly proven when gaming giants like Nintendo and PlayStation try to cash in.

This plays in favor of Magic Castle, but the odds are still stacked against mainstream popularity as it’s unlikely to be heard about outside of tech and gaming sectors. While I have little attachment to the early-PlayStation era of games, Magic Castle could prove to be a fun and free option that Sony console fans can get a kick out of.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!