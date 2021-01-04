Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active2 Cellular falls to new all-time low at $250 (Save 38%)

Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 44mm GPS + Cellular for $249.99 shipped. Usually fetching $400, today’s offer is $79 under our previous mention and marking a new all-time low. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active2 delivers a wealth of fitness tracking features ranging from exercise tracking to heart rate monitoring and more with a circular touchscreen display backed by an aluminum casing. There’s also cellular connectivity onboard here so you can go for runs without bringing along a smartphone, as well as 5-day battery life to round out the notable features. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 620 customers. Head below for more.

Save even more by ditching the smartwatch form-factor and opting for the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 instead. This $60 fitness tracker delivers many of the same stats as the features wearables, but with a more compact OLED display and slimmer design. You’ll also enjoy up to 15-day battery life as well as notification relay from your smartphone. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 170 customers.

This morning also saw Amazon’s new Halo Fitness Tracker drop to its lowest price yet at $75. That’s alongside all of the other ongoing fitness tracker offers, including this discount on Garmin’s solar-powered fenix 6s Pro Smartwatch. Marking an all-time low, you’ll be able to save $160 here.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Cellular features:

Exercise with confidence using this black Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 smartwatch. The built-in LTE feature keeps you connected and lets you make and receive calls and messages. This silver Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 smartwatch monitors your heart rate continuously and notifies you in case it falls or rises above normal levels.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!