FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active2 Cellular falls to new all-time low at $250 (Save 38%)

-
AmazonFitness TrackerSamsung
Reg. $400 $250

Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 44mm GPS + Cellular for $249.99 shipped. Usually fetching $400, today’s offer is $79 under our previous mention and marking a new all-time low. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active2 delivers a wealth of fitness tracking features ranging from exercise tracking to heart rate monitoring and more with a circular touchscreen display backed by an aluminum casing. There’s also cellular connectivity onboard here so you can go for runs without bringing along a smartphone, as well as 5-day battery life to round out the notable features. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 620 customers. Head below for more.

Save even more by ditching the smartwatch form-factor and opting for the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 instead. This $60 fitness tracker delivers many of the same stats as the features wearables, but with a more compact OLED display and slimmer design. You’ll also enjoy up to 15-day battery life as well as notification relay from your smartphone. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 170 customers.

This morning also saw Amazon’s new Halo Fitness Tracker drop to its lowest price yet at $75. That’s alongside all of the other ongoing fitness tracker offers, including this discount on Garmin’s solar-powered fenix 6s Pro Smartwatch. Marking an all-time low, you’ll be able to save $160 here.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Cellular features:

Exercise with confidence using this black Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 smartwatch. The built-in LTE feature keeps you connected and lets you make and receive calls and messages. This silver Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 smartwatch monitors your heart rate continuously and notifies you in case it falls or rises above normal levels.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…

Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Finish your next project with TECCPO’s compact mo...
Add two 3200-lumen outdoor solar-powered LED lights to ...
Scosche’s ClipSync USB-C Keychain Cable falls und...
Amazon has 96-loads of Gain Original Laundry Detergent ...
iOttie’s Easy One Touch Wireless brings 10W Qi ch...
Upgrade your office with a 55-inch electric standing de...
Amazon First Reads January eBook freebies (Reg. $6)
Outfit your 2018 iPad Pro with Speck’s BalanceFol...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $600

Samsung’s Galaxy A71 5G sees 33% discount to new all-time low of $400

$400 Learn More
Reg. $30

Deco Gear’s wooden headphone stand upgrades your desk setup at just $17 shipped

$17 Learn More
50% off

Finish your next project with TECCPO’s compact mouse sander at 50% off, now $20

$20 Learn More
$9.50 each

Add two 3200-lumen outdoor solar-powered LED lights to your yard for just $9.50 each

$19 Learn More
80% off

Last chance at New Year’s magazine pricing from under $4/yr. (Up to 85% off)

$4/yr. Learn More
Reg. $13

Scosche’s ClipSync USB-C Keychain Cable falls under $10.50 at Amazon (Reg. $13)

$10.50 Learn More
40% off

Amazon has 96-loads of Gain Original Laundry Detergent down at $11 today (40% off)

$11 Learn More

It took two decades, but this PlayStation 1 game is finally done, download now

Learn More