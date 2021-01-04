Seagate Ultra Touch 1TB Portable SSD drops to all-time low at $140

Amazon offers the Seagate Ultra Touch 1TB Portable Solid-State Driver for $139.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $165 with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. This portable solid-state drive features fast transfer speeds and USB-A connectivity, plus a USB-C adapter in the box. It differs from other options on the market today with its fabric-wrapped design. You can count on read and write speeds totaling 400MB/s overall, making it a suitable option for backing up content, gaming consoles, and more. Compatible with both Mac and PC setups. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Ditch the solid-state speeds and go with a basic 1TB portable hard drive instead for under $50. This model drops many of the bells and whistles featured above, but is a great option for basic backups and the like. And at a fraction of the lead deal above, it’s a great way to protect your data for less.

In case you missed it yesterday, Seagate’s new Xbox Game Drive portable SSD is down to an all-time low price of $160. That’s a 20% savings from the regular going rate and the best offer we’ve tracked to date. You can find full details on this deal and all the benefits on Seagate’s latest release in our coverage from the weekend.

Seagate Ultra Touch SSD features:

Ultra Touch SSD is a palm-sized, portable solid state drive featuring an Android app so that users can bring extra protection to priceless photos, videos, and important files. Thanks to fast SSD speeds, this drive is perfect for streaming stored videos directly to a laptop and it even enables automatic, continuous backup via the included Sync Plus software.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!