Save up to 42% on TP-Link Kasa smart RGB light strips, filament bulbs, more from $10

Amazon is currently taking an extra 15% off already-discounted TP-Link Kasa smart home accessories when clipping the on-page coupons. Headlining is the TP-Link RGB LED Light Strip for $50.99 shipped. Typically fetching $70, today’s offer is $9 under our previous mention, amounts to 28% in savings, and marks a new all-time low. This 80-inch smart light strip features full RGB color illumination alongside animated lighting effects for some unique ambiance. Place it behind your TV, on a shelf, or elsewhere in your home for a splash of color. It’s also compatible with Alexa and Assistant, as well as your smartphone. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 720 customers. Head below for more from $10.

Just like the lead deal, be sure to clip the on-page coupon in order to lock-in the additional savings and all-time low pricing.

Other TP-Link Kasa deals:

Then hit up our smart home guide for some other discounted ways to grow your Alexa, Assistant, or Siri setup. This morning saw the popular eufy HomeKit 2K Pan & Tilt Camera drop to $40, which is joined by the Siri-enabled Emerson Sensi thermostat at $81.

TP-Link Kasa Smart RGB LED Strip features:

Paint your home in endless colors with Kasa Smart multicolor light strip. Transform your home into the ultimate entertainment destination with 16 color zones for combinations built to suit every mood, and take control of your light strip with just your voice or Kasa App. Your 80″ light strip features millions of colors for combinations built to suit every mood, making your home the ultimate entertainment destination.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!