HomeKit support highlights this Emerson Sensi smart thermostat at $81

Amazon offers the Emerson Sensi Smart Thermostat for $80.75 when the on-page coupon is clipped. Free shipping is available for all. That’s down from the usual $100 or more price and the original going rate of $130. HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control means that you’ll be able to change the temperature with your voice, no matter which platform you prefer. 7-day scheduling, remote access, and installation in “30-minutes or less” make this an easy buy at roughly $80. Over 10,500 Amazon customers have left a combined 4.6/5 star rating.
Looking for something more low-tech without all the bells and whistles? Consider the top-rated from Honeywell programmable thermostat for over $30 less. It still features automatic scheduling and 7-day programming to help you save on energy costs, making it a great option for updating your HVAC setup without shelling out too much cash.
If you’re looking for additional energy-saving opportunities, then our Green Deals guide is certainly worth a look. Those in need of a new smart home plug will want to check out this offer on Wemo’s popular HomeKit option at $15, which is 40% off the regular going rate.
Emerson Sensi Smart Thermostat features:
- With step-by-step instructions and video tutorials right in the mobile app, most people install Sensi in 30 minutes or less.
- The intuitive mobile app automatically configures the setting that matches your home.
- The Sensi Wi-Fi Thermostat works with your home’s existing wires, and does not require a common wire (c-wire) in most cases.
