HomeKit support highlights this Emerson Sensi smart thermostat at $81

Amazon offers the Emerson Sensi Smart Thermostat for $80.75 when the on-page coupon is clipped. Free shipping is available for all. That’s down from the usual $100 or more price and the original going rate of $130. HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control means that you’ll be able to change the temperature with your voice, no matter which platform you prefer. 7-day scheduling, remote access, and installation in “30-minutes or less” make this an easy buy at roughly $80. Over 10,500 Amazon customers have left a combined 4.6/5 star rating.

Looking for something more low-tech without all the bells and whistles? Consider the top-rated from Honeywell programmable thermostat for over $30 less. It still features automatic scheduling and 7-day programming to help you save on energy costs, making it a great option for updating your HVAC setup without shelling out too much cash.

If you’re looking for additional energy-saving opportunities, then our Green Deals guide is certainly worth a look. Those in need of a new smart home plug will want to check out this offer on Wemo’s popular HomeKit option at $15, which is 40% off the regular going rate.

Emerson Sensi Smart Thermostat features:

With step-by-step instructions and video tutorials right in the mobile app, most people install Sensi in 30 minutes or less.

The intuitive mobile app automatically configures the setting that matches your home.

The Sensi Wi-Fi Thermostat works with your home’s existing wires, and does not require a common wire (c-wire) in most cases.

