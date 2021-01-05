Upgrade to Calphalon’s Steel Espresso Machine with steam wand at $230 (Reg. up to $400)

Amazon is offering Calphalon Temp IQ Espresso Machine with Steam Wand for $229.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Going for as much as $400 at Best Buy and fetching nearly as much over the last month or so at Amazon, this model sold for around $300 for most of last year and is now an additional $70 off. Featuring a 15-Bar Italian pump, it employs Thermoblock Technology and PID temperature control to provide “even water dispersion and extraction for robust flavor.” The on-board dial controls offer of options for steam, hot water, and pre-programmed single or double shots alongside the 2-liter water reservoir, cup warming tray, and included stainless steel milk pitcher, tamper, and cleaning pin. Rated 4+ stars from over 900 Amazon customers. More details below.

A great alternative to today’s lead deal falls to the $100 De’Longhi Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Maker. While not quite as modern looking overall, it will provide a similar experience for over $100 less with a steam wand and a similar 15-Bar pump. Not to mention a 4+ star rating from nearly 9,000 Amazon customers. But whichever model you go with, it might be worth dropping a fraction of your savings on a set of JoyJolt Savor Double Wall Insulated Glass Espresso Mugs at under $17 Prime shipped to ensure you’re ready to go on day one.

More on the Calphalon Temp IQ Espresso Machine:

15-Bar Italian pump delivers the right amount of pressure for maximum flavor extraction and produces a beautiful layer of crema for your Espresso

Dial interface for selecting steam, hot water, and pre-programmed single and double shots

58mm café-sized porta filter holds more grounds and ensures even water dispersion and extraction for robust flavor

Thermoblock heating technology and PID temperature control delivers even heat for consistently great-tasting Espresso, and pre-infusion gently blooms The espresso grounds for optimally extracted Espresso

