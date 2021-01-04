Instant Vortex 10-Qt. Air Fryer Oven hits Amazon low at $110 (Reg. $140+), more

Amazon is now offering the 10-quart Instant Vortex Pro Air Fryer Oven for $109.99 shipped. Originally closer to $180 or so, this model fetches a bloated $200+ at Walmart and is now at a new Amazon all-time low after sitting at $140 for most of last year. This multi-cooker air fryer takes Instant Pot’s expertise in the space into a countertop oven form-factor with nine built-in smart programs including air fry, roast, broil, bake, toast, reheat, proof, dehydrate, and rotisserie. The fingerprint-resistant stainless steel exterior is complemented by the included dishwasher-safe accessories as well: drip pan, cooking trays, rotisserie basket, rotisserie spit and forks. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 4,500 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

We are also tracking a discount at Amazon on the 10-quart 7-in-1 Instant Vortex at $99.99 shipped as well. While only $20 off, this is a solid alternative to today’s lead deal with nearly identical capacity and functionality. The main difference here is the bread proofing setting, but you’ll still get the air fryer, rotisserie, and more for slightly less. Otherwise, just score a Chefman 2-Quart Air Fryer for $40 and call it a day.

Prefer a traditional multi-cooker form factor instead? This morning we saw Instant Pot’s 6-quart VIVA Black Stainless Multi-Cooker return to its Black Friday pricing at $49, not to mention a notable deal on the Duo Nova model. Just be sure to browse through the rest of our ongoing home goods deals right here including coffee makers, furniture, and much more.

More on the Instant Vortex Pro Air Fryer Oven:

The Vortex Pro Air Fryer Oven gives you all the flavor of deep-fried cooking, without the oil and mess. Get perfect crispy on the outside, tender on the inside results every time. The Vortex Air Fryer Oven comes with 9 built-in smart programs: Air Fry, Roast, Broil, Bake, Toast, Reheat, Proof, Dehydrate and Rotisserie, all in one appliance.

