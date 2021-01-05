iDevices HomeKit dimmer switches and more now up to 28% off from $69

Amazon currently offers the iDevices HomeKit Smart Dimmer Switch for $69.49 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Having dropped from $82 at Amazon, it usually fetches $80 direct from iDevices with today’s offer saving you $10 or more, marking the first price cut in over six months, and the best discount in nearly a year. Bring Siri, Alexa, and Assistant control to overhead lighting without having to swap out every bulb by upgrading to this iDevices smart switch. On top of being able to turn the lights on and off, there’s also built-in dimming capabilities for setting the scene, as well as support for single pole, 3- and 4-way setups. Over 160 customers have left a 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

Other iDevices smart home gear on sale:

For more gear to expand your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup, our smart home guide is packed with additional discounts to consider. You can still save up to 25% on a selection of GE Z-Wave devices which are joined by a collection of all-time lows on TP-Link Kasa accessories from $10.

iDevices HomeKit Dimmer Switch features:

The iDevices Dimmer Switch gives you the ability to evolve any standard light switch into a smart dimmer switch and and control the power or dim settings of your home’s lighting. With Dimmer Switch, you can control your lighting with voice commands through Siri, Alexa or the Google assistant, creating unparalleled flexibility anywhere in your home. Use the free iDevices connected app to create schedules based on your daily routine, and to group products into ‘scenes’.

