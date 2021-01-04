FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Expand your Z-Wave setup with up to 25% off GE switches, smart plugs, more from $15

-
AmazonSmart HomeGE
25% off $15

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus smart home accessories starting at $15 when clipping the on-page coupons. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is the GE Smart Motion Light Switch at $39. Usually fetching $50, today’s offer is $3 under our previous mention, marks the best we’ve seen in over a year, and comes within $2 of the all-time low. GE’s in-wall switch not only allows you to bring overhead lights into your smart home with Z-Wave connectivity, but it also packs a motion sensor for additional automation. It’ll integrate with a variety of Z-Wave systems and also doubles as a range extender, as well. Over 245 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other GE Enbrighten Z-Wave deals:

Then be sure to check out all of the other price cuts to elevate your setup in our smart home guide. This morning saw Schlage’s Sense HomeKit Deadbolt drop even further in price to $127 and is now joined by a series of all-time lows on TP-Link Kasa smart lights and more from $10.

GE Smart Motion Light Switch features:

Put home automation into motion with the GE-branded Unfrighten Z-Wave In-Wall Smart Motion Switch. When paired with a compatible hub, the hardwired motion-detecting smart switch operates ceiling lights, wall fixtures and more through individual commands and programmed settings. Wirelessly control and schedule indoor or outdoor fixtures for effortless management of your home.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

GE

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

discovery+ launches today: Here’s everything you ...
Prep for your next bike ride with a 12V portable air co...
Save up to $180 on Roborock’s popular smart robot...
Refresh your kitchen utensils with this 17-pc. Cuisinar...
Citizen Eco-Drive and Timex timepieces fall as low as $...
Levi’s drops new collaboration with Disney to sta...
Stay warm with NewAir’s thermostatically-controll...
Bella Pro Series Electric Tea Maker Kettle combo now 50...
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

Save up to 30% on Fibaro, Aeotec, and other Z-Wave smart home gear from $30

$30 Learn More
33% off

Save up to 33% on Yale HomeKit and Z-Wave smart locks from $149

$149 Learn More

Green Deals: 3rd Gen. Nest Thermostat + $15 gift card $199, more

Learn More

discovery+ launches today: Here’s everything you need to know including promotions

Learn More
$8 off

Prep for your next bike ride with a 12V portable air compressor at under $20 ($8 off)

$20 Learn More
$180 off

Save up to $180 on Roborock’s popular smart robotic vacuums from $200

$200 Learn More
Reg. $50

Refresh your kitchen utensils with this 17-pc. Cuisinart set for $20 shipped (Reg. up to $50)

$20 Learn More
30% off

Citizen Eco-Drive and Timex timepieces fall as low as $55 (Up to 30% off)

From $55 Learn More