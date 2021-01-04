Expand your Z-Wave setup with up to 25% off GE switches, smart plugs, more from $15

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus smart home accessories starting at $15 when clipping the on-page coupons. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is the GE Smart Motion Light Switch at $39. Usually fetching $50, today’s offer is $3 under our previous mention, marks the best we’ve seen in over a year, and comes within $2 of the all-time low. GE’s in-wall switch not only allows you to bring overhead lights into your smart home with Z-Wave connectivity, but it also packs a motion sensor for additional automation. It’ll integrate with a variety of Z-Wave systems and also doubles as a range extender, as well. Over 245 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other GE Enbrighten Z-Wave deals:

GE Smart Motion Light Switch features:

Put home automation into motion with the GE-branded Unfrighten Z-Wave In-Wall Smart Motion Switch. When paired with a compatible hub, the hardwired motion-detecting smart switch operates ceiling lights, wall fixtures and more through individual commands and programmed settings. Wirelessly control and schedule indoor or outdoor fixtures for effortless management of your home.

