Load up on Jack Link’s Beef Sticks: 12-packs now under $10 Prime shipped (25% or more off)

Amazon is now offering a 12-pack of Jack Link’s Beef Sticks (original) for $9.94 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Clip the on-page $2.40 coupon (if it isn’t already) and opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem the special price. Then remember to cancel the subscription after the fact if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Regularly between $13 and as much as $19 at Amazon, this is close to 25% off the going rate and the best we can find. While at one point you might have stumbled across these for less at a brick and mortar location, these days that’s much less likely to happen making today’s deal worth a closer look for fans of these delicious meat sticks. Made with “100% premium beef,” there is no added MSG here and about 5-grams of protein per stick. Rated 4+ stars from over 13,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

That’s about as affordable as these things get on Amazon, but you could save even more by going with this pack of Jack Links Prime Rib Tender Cuts. It comes in at just over $7.50 with Subscribe & Save and provides even more protein per serving.

But while we are talking protein, there are plenty of options on sale right now. On top of today’s Gold Box protein sale at Amazon from $14, we are also tracking big-time discounts courtesy of the popular MyProtein whey and the plant-based Orgain variant. Moving over to snack-sized doses, we also have great deals running on some of the best KIND bar flavors as well.

More on the Jack Link’s Beef Sticks:

Made with 100% beef and expertly blended with our Original blend of herbs and spices, each Jack Link’s beef stick delivers 5g of protein to help you power through when you need it. With 5g of protein, Jack Link’s Beef Sticks are the protein snack you need to help you power thru your day. They’re an epic protein snack you’re sure to crave.

