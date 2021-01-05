Plugable’s new 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock falls to its lowest price yet at $219 (Save $80)

Plugable via Amazon offers its new 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $219 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $299, today’s offer saves you 27%, beats the launch pricing by $30, and marks a new all-time low. With support for 100W charging, this Thunderbolt 3 dock from Plugable elevates your workstation with an arsenal of 14 ports. On top of two HDMI and DisplayPort outputs for driving two 4K 60Hz displays, there’s also SD card readers, six USB 3.0 slots, and a USB-C port on the front to complete the package. It also works in both vertical or horizontal configurations to fit into a variety of setups. As a #1 new release, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating from over 100 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for this more affordable Plugable Thunderbolt 3 Dock at $199 instead. You’re only getting 60W charging here as well as 10 ports instead of the 14 found above, but it’ll surely handle turning your MacBook or PC into a full-fledged desktop workstation much the same. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’re in the market for a more portable alternative for achieving a single cable docking station, Aukey’s 9-Port USB-C Hub is still on sale and worth a look at $42. It delivers 100W power passthrough, alongside the ability to drive two displays and is 30% off the usual price.

Plugable 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock features:

The TBT3-UDZ is Plugable’s most versatile, powerful and accessible docking station yet. Its unique, exclusive design allows users to connect up to two 4K displays using either HDMI or DisplayPort without the need of external adapters – the first Thunderbolt 3 docking station to offer this flexibility of display types. Using the Intel Titan Ridge chipset and Plugable’s custom design, the TBT3-UDZ delivers a combination of more port options, fastest charging up to 100W, and widest PC and Mac compatibility of any dock on the market.

