FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Plugable’s new 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock falls to its lowest price yet at $219 (Save $80)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesPlugable
Reg. $299 $219

Plugable via Amazon offers its new 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $219 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $299, today’s offer saves you 27%, beats the launch pricing by $30, and marks a new all-time low. With support for 100W charging, this Thunderbolt 3 dock from Plugable elevates your workstation with an arsenal of 14 ports. On top of two HDMI and DisplayPort outputs for driving two 4K 60Hz displays, there’s also SD card readers, six USB 3.0 slots, and a USB-C port on the front to complete the package. It also works in both vertical or horizontal configurations to fit into a variety of setups. As a #1 new release, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating from over 100 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for this more affordable Plugable Thunderbolt 3 Dock at $199 instead. You’re only getting 60W charging here as well as 10 ports instead of the 14 found above, but it’ll surely handle turning your MacBook or PC into a full-fledged desktop workstation much the same. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’re in the market for a more portable alternative for achieving a single cable docking station, Aukey’s 9-Port USB-C Hub is still on sale and worth a look at $42. It delivers 100W power passthrough, alongside the ability to drive two displays and is 30% off the usual price.

Plugable 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock features:

The TBT3-UDZ is Plugable’s most versatile, powerful and accessible docking station yet. Its unique, exclusive design allows users to connect up to two 4K displays using either HDMI or DisplayPort without the need of external adapters – the first Thunderbolt 3 docking station to offer this flexibility of display types. Using the Intel Titan Ridge chipset and Plugable’s custom design, the TBT3-UDZ delivers a combination of more port options, fastest charging up to 100W, and widest PC and Mac compatibility of any dock on the market.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Plugable

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Joseph Joseph’s premium Stainless Steel Dish Rack...
Breville juicers now up to $70 off at Amazon with deals...
Amazon doubles down on fast shipping with ‘first-...
Save $100 on Apple’s latest cellular 12.9-inch iP...
Tacklife’s cordless screwdriver includes 33 bits,...
Bolster AirPods Pro comfort with Comply Foam Tips at $1...
Score Gold Toe socks for just $10 Prime shipped at Amaz...
TicWatch’s latest Pro Smartwatch comes bundled wi...
Show More Comments

Related

Launch savings

Plugable debuts Thunderbolt 3 Dock for Mac with 100W passthrough charging [Deal]

Buy now Learn More
Reg. $60

Aukey’s 9-Port Dual Display USB-C Hub packs 100W PD charging at $42 (Save 30%)

$42 Learn More
Reg. $60

Joseph Joseph’s premium Stainless Steel Dish Rack strikes new low of $45 (Reg. $60)

$45 Learn More
Reg. $400

Breville juicers now up to $70 off at Amazon with deals starting from $80 shipped

From $80 Learn More
$150 off

Apple’s Powerbeats Pro fall to new low in Lava Red, now $100 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $250)

$100 Learn More

Amazon doubles down on fast shipping with ‘first-ever purchase’ of aircraft

Learn More
Reg. $650

TCL’s 55-inch Mini-LED 4K 120Hz TV delivers AirPlay 2, more at $578 (All-time low)

$578 Learn More
All-time low

Save $100 on Apple’s latest cellular 12.9-inch iPad Pro 512GB at an all-time low

$100 off Learn More