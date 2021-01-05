LINENSPA’s Contemporary King Bed Frame hits $102 (Amazon low), more sizes from $60

Amazon is offering the LINENSPA Contemporary King Bed Frame for $101.77 shipped. That’s $23 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $14. This simplistic bed frame features an all-steel design with a matte black finish. A basic look ensures that you’ll be able to easily pair it with any headboard style if need or desire arises. Buyers will also be pleased to find 12-inches of space underneath, offering up a place for quite bit of storage. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more sizes of this bed frame discounted as low as $60.

Put today’s savings to work by grabbing two Utopia Bedding Queen-size Pillows at $22. Each measures 20- by 28-inches and is said to be “incredibly soft and fluffy.” With an average rating of 4.6/5 stars from more than 8,600 Amazon shoppers, it’s clear that many agree with that representation.

LINENSPA Contemporary King Bed Frame features:

All steel design with matte black finish and clean lines creates a contemporary feel that pairs well with all headboards and mattress types

Elevated design provides 12 inches of storage space under the bed, so you don’t have to sacrifice convenience for style

All hardware is included to quickly and easily assemble this bed with just a partner and a screwdriver; Headboard not included

