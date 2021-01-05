LINENSPA’s Contemporary King Bed Frame hits $102 (Amazon low), more sizes from $60

Amazon is offering the LINENSPA Contemporary King Bed Frame for $101.77 shipped. That’s $23 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $14. This simplistic bed frame features an all-steel design with a matte black finish. A basic look ensures that you’ll be able to easily pair it with any headboard style if need or desire arises. Buyers will also be pleased to find 12-inches of space underneath, offering up a place for quite bit of storage. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more sizes of this bed frame discounted as low as $60.
More sizes on sale:
- Twin: $60 (Reg. $70)
- Full: $76 (Reg. $108)
- Queen: $93 (Reg. $108)
Put today’s savings to work by grabbing two Utopia Bedding Queen-size Pillows at $22. Each measures 20- by 28-inches and is said to be “incredibly soft and fluffy.” With an average rating of 4.6/5 stars from more than 8,600 Amazon shoppers, it’s clear that many agree with that representation.
LINENSPA Contemporary King Bed Frame features:
- All steel design with matte black finish and clean lines creates a contemporary feel that pairs well with all headboards and mattress types
- Elevated design provides 12 inches of storage space under the bed, so you don’t have to sacrifice convenience for style
- All hardware is included to quickly and easily assemble this bed with just a partner and a screwdriver; Headboard not included
