FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LINENSPA’s Contemporary King Bed Frame hits $102 (Amazon low), more sizes from $60

-
AmazonHome GoodsLinenspa
Save $23 From $60

Amazon is offering the LINENSPA Contemporary King Bed Frame for $101.77 shipped. That’s $23 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $14. This simplistic bed frame features an all-steel design with a matte black finish. A basic look ensures that you’ll be able to easily pair it with any headboard style if need or desire arises. Buyers will also be pleased to find 12-inches of space underneath, offering up a place for quite bit of storage. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more sizes of this bed frame discounted as low as $60.

More sizes on sale:

Put today’s savings to work by grabbing two Utopia Bedding Queen-size Pillows at $22. Each measures 20- by 28-inches and is said to be “incredibly soft and fluffy.” With an average rating of 4.6/5 stars from more than 8,600 Amazon shoppers, it’s clear that many agree with that representation.

LINENSPA Contemporary King Bed Frame features:

  • All steel design with matte black finish and clean lines creates a contemporary feel that pairs well with all headboards and mattress types
  • Elevated design provides 12 inches of storage space under the bed, so you don’t have to sacrifice convenience for style
  • All hardware is included to quickly and easily assemble this bed with just a partner and a screwdriver; Headboard not included

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Linenspa

About the Author

Joseph Joseph’s premium Stainless Steel Dish Rack...
Breville juicers now up to $70 off at Amazon with deals...
Amazon doubles down on fast shipping with ‘first-...
Save $100 on Apple’s latest cellular 12.9-inch iP...
Plugable’s new 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock falls t...
Tacklife’s cordless screwdriver includes 33 bits,...
Bolster AirPods Pro comfort with Comply Foam Tips at $1...
Home Depot’s Special Buy of the Week takes up to ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $60

Joseph Joseph’s premium Stainless Steel Dish Rack strikes new low of $45 (Reg. $60)

$45 Learn More
Reg. $400

Breville juicers now up to $70 off at Amazon with deals starting from $80 shipped

From $80 Learn More
$150 off

Apple’s Powerbeats Pro fall to new low in Lava Red, now $100 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $250)

$100 Learn More

Amazon doubles down on fast shipping with ‘first-ever purchase’ of aircraft

Learn More
Reg. $650

TCL’s 55-inch Mini-LED 4K 120Hz TV delivers AirPlay 2, more at $578 (All-time low)

$578 Learn More
All-time low

Save $100 on Apple’s latest cellular 12.9-inch iPad Pro 512GB at an all-time low

$100 off Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Planescape Torment, hocus 2, Learn C PRO, more

FREE+ Learn More
50% off

Express Clearance Event takes extra 50% off: Denim, joggers, outerwear, more

from $15 Learn More