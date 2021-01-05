TicWatch’s latest Pro Smartwatch comes bundled with TicPods ANC at $249 ($342 value)

Amazon currently offers the Ticwatch Pro 2020 Wear OS Smartwatch bundled with TicPods ANC for $249 shipped. Usually this bundle would run you $342, with the smartwatch selling for $260 and the earbuds going for $82 right now. Today’s offer marks a new all-time low for the package, as well. TicWatch’s Pro Smartwatch packs a 1.39-inch display alongside 30-day battery life, heart rate monitoring, and an IPX4 water-resistant design. Throw in the TicPods ANC, and you’ll bring a true wireless listening experience with active noise cancellation to your smartphone alongside all of the fitness tracking features found on the wearable. Rated 4.4/5 star from over 955 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

Get in the TicWatch game for less when you score its S2 Smartwatch bundled with TicPods 2 for $140. This package delivers a similar Wear OS-powered device to the lead deal, but you’ll miss out on the more premium wearable and added ANC features on the earbuds. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 105 customers.

Bring LTE capabilities into the picture with Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active2 Cellular. We’re still tracking a 38% price cut on the wearable, which has dropped it to an all-time low of $250. Plus, you can still score the first discount on Amazon’s Halo Fitness Tracker at $75, as well.

TicWatch Pro 2020 Smartwatch features:

Compared to the TicWatch Pro, the newest TicWatch Pro 2020 offers double the memory with 1GB of RAM. The upgraded RAM will provide a noticeable performance boost and increased responsiveness, providing an overall smoother experience when opening and using multiple apps and accessing notifications. The upgrade will also allow users to access more accurate health, sleep and fitness data tracking.

