Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Drop The Chicken 2, Slidercrash, more

It’s time to collect all of Wednesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. For those of you that might be new here, this is the place to find all of the most notable price drops on apps and games from Apple’s digital marketplaces. We are still tracking a notable offer on PlantSnap Pro at 40% off, but for now it’s on to today’s discounts. Highlights include titles like Drop The Chicken 2 The Circus, Slidercrash, Book Track – Library Manager, and puzzler, Quell+. Down below the fold you’ll find a complete collection of all of the best Mac and iOS app deals of the day.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: The Survivor: Rusty Forest: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Drop The Chicken 2 The Circus: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Picture Perfect – All in One: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AR Devil: Dragon Shooter 3D: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Slidercrash: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Book Track – Library Manager: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Quell+: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Super PhotoCut Pro: $25 (Reg. $40)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: 13’s: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Carrier Landing HD: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Writey – Practice Handwriting: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Om Namah Shivaya Mantra Audio: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Private Memories – Photo Vault: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: hocus 2: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Voice Dream Writer: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: S&T: Sandbox World War II TBS: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: The Company Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Solitairica: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: World Conqueror 3: FREE (Reg. $1)

More on Drop The Chicken 2:

Our hero ‘Chuck The Chicken’ has been captured by the circus’s evil monkey ring master and he must perform his way through each of the levels to win his girlfriend back. Your mission is to cunningly plan Chucks journey to the dive pool while catching all the bugs along the way. Drag the acrobatic tools into place, swipe the switch and watch Chuck bounce off elephants, shoot out of cannons, do a trapeze act with monkey’s and fly around the levels like a master acrobat.

