FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Ghost of Tsushima $40, Bayonetta & Vanquish $20, much more

-
Apps GamesSonyPSN
Reg. $60+ $40

As part of today’s best game deals, Sony is offering Ghost of Tsushima for $40.19 in digital form. Regularly $60 and fetching nearly as much elsewhere, this is within cents of the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. You’ll also find the Digital Deluxe Edition on sale for $49.96, down from the usual $70. It includes some extra in-game goodies as well as a digital art book. Taking place in the late 13th century, players are set free on the breathtaking island of Tsushima to push back the invading Mongol armies. Along with the impressive visuals, some interesting side character development and almost traditional-like katana sword play are standout features. And here’s more details on Ghost of Tsushima Legends — a FREE multiplayer mode that’s now available to all owners of the base game. Down below, you’ll find deals on Bayonetta & Vanquish, Marvel’s Avengers, Metro Exodus, Judgment, Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Apex Legends Fight Night Collection Event launches today

It took two decades, but this PlayStation 1 game is finally done

Cyberpunk 2077 removed from PS Store, easier to get a refund now

Control Ultimate Edition coming to PS5 + Series X|S with ray-tracing and 60FPS

Among Us is coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console in 2021

PlayStation 5 giveaways headline tomorrow’s Fortnite tournament

New Cyberpunk 2077-themed missions and abilities come to Death Stranding

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Sony

PSN

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

A new look at the next project from The Last Guardian a...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Drop The Chicke...
Nintendo’s Labo Switch Vehicle Kit falls to best ...
Best Android app deals of the day: Planescape Torment, ...
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla hardcover art books hit...
PowerA’s Nintendo Switch Folio Case falls to new ...
Apex Legends Fight Night Collection Event launches tomo...
It took two decades, but this PlayStation 1 game is fin...
Show More Comments

Related

70% off

PlayStation Christmas game sale now live with over 1,400 titles up to 70% off

Now Live! Learn More
25% off

TriggerPoint’s 12-inch CORE Foam Roller now 25% off at $15 Prime shipped + more

$15 Learn More
40% off

Keep your beard in tip-top shape with this #1 best-selling brush, comb, and scissor kit at $6

$6 Learn More
50% off

Hunter’s Winter Sale offers up to 50% off boots, sweatshirts, backpacks, more + free shipping

From $20 Learn More
Reg. $165

Makita’s Brushless Drill/Driver Kit bundles two batteries at $128 (Amazon low, Reg. $165)

$128 Learn More
85% off

Mid-week magazine subs from just $2.50/yr. with free shipping: Golf Digest, Astronomy, more

$2.50/yr. Learn More
30% off

NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi 6 router and DOCSIS 3.1 modem falls to low of $400, more from $141

$141+ Learn More

A new look at the next project from The Last Guardian and Shadow of the Colossus creator

Learn More