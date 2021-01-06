Today’s best game deals: Ghost of Tsushima $40, Bayonetta & Vanquish $20, much more

As part of today’s best game deals, Sony is offering Ghost of Tsushima for $40.19 in digital form. Regularly $60 and fetching nearly as much elsewhere, this is within cents of the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. You’ll also find the Digital Deluxe Edition on sale for $49.96, down from the usual $70. It includes some extra in-game goodies as well as a digital art book. Taking place in the late 13th century, players are set free on the breathtaking island of Tsushima to push back the invading Mongol armies. Along with the impressive visuals, some interesting side character development and almost traditional-like katana sword play are standout features. And here’s more details on Ghost of Tsushima Legends — a FREE multiplayer mode that’s now available to all owners of the base game. Down below, you’ll find deals on Bayonetta & Vanquish, Marvel’s Avengers, Metro Exodus, Judgment, Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Apex Legends Fight Night Collection Event launches today

It took two decades, but this PlayStation 1 game is finally done

Cyberpunk 2077 removed from PS Store, easier to get a refund now

Control Ultimate Edition coming to PS5 + Series X|S with ray-tracing and 60FPS

Among Us is coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console in 2021

PlayStation 5 giveaways headline tomorrow’s Fortnite tournament

New Cyberpunk 2077-themed missions and abilities come to Death Stranding

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!