Today’s best game deals: Ghost of Tsushima $40, Bayonetta & Vanquish $20, much more

As part of today’s best game deals, Sony is offering Ghost of Tsushima for $40.19 in digital form. Regularly $60 and fetching nearly as much elsewhere, this is within cents of the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. You’ll also find the Digital Deluxe Edition on sale for $49.96, down from the usual $70. It includes some extra in-game goodies as well as a digital art book. Taking place in the late 13th century, players are set free on the breathtaking island of Tsushima to push back the invading Mongol armies. Along with the impressive visuals, some interesting side character development and almost traditional-like katana sword play are standout features. And here’s more details on Ghost of Tsushima Legends — a FREE multiplayer mode that’s now available to all owners of the base game. Down below, you’ll find deals on Bayonetta & Vanquish, Marvel’s Avengers, Metro Exodus, Judgment, Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Nintendo’s Labo Switch Vehicle Kit $35 (Save up to 50%)
- January PS4/PS5 PlayStation Plus FREE games
- PlayStation holiday sale up to 70% off
- PlayStation Plus from $33 (Reg. up to $60)
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller $59 (Reg. $70)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Bayonetta & Vanquish $20 (Reg. $40)
- Marvel’s Avengers from $30 (Reg. $70)
- Metro Exodus $14 (Reg. $40)
- Judgment $20 (Reg. $40)
- Aladdin and The Lion King $8 (Reg. $20)
- Rare Replay $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Yakuza Xbox franchise sale from $5
- Yakuza PSN franchise sale from $5
- Mega Man Xbox franchise sale from $15
- Mega Man PSN franchise sale from $10
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $16 (Reg. $40)
- Killer Instinct: Definitive $10 (Reg. $40)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection $24 (Reg. $40)
- ULTIMATE MARVEL VS. CAPCOM 3 $10 (Reg. $25)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $35 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $45 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla from $40 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands 3 $10 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age $20 (Reg. $50)
- DIRT 5 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nioh 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Persona 5 Royal Steel Book $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Mario Tennis Aces $37.50 (Reg. $60)
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe $30 (Reg. $90)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $60)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $26 (Reg. $40)
- Watch Dogs Legion $30 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Amazon
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead $14 (Reg. $20)
- The Last of Us Part II $30 (Reg. $60)
- Celeste $6.50 (Reg. $20)
- Sekiro GOTY Edition $39 (Reg. $60)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL $20 (Reg. $30)
- The Outer Worlds from $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Also matched at Best Buy
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Hits now $10 at Amazon (Reg. $20)
- God of War, HZD Complete, more
- Borderlands Handsome Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
Pre-orders:
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
