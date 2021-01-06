It appears as though a new Fumito Ueda game is being teased. Ueda — an iconic game designer responsible for absolute classics like Ico, Shadow of the Colossus, and The Last Guardian — recently posted some images in celebration of the new year by way of Twitter and his development team’s website that could very well be the first teasers for his next AAA experience. And when a new Fumito Ueda game is shown, just about all gamers stand at attention in anticipation. Head below for more details and a closer look.

Fumito Ueda is one of those game makers that demands the attention of gamers and the industry at large, not unlike folks like Hideo Kojima or Dark Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki. Previously responsible for titles like Shadow of the Colossus and The Last Guardian, his titles are celebrated the world over and are generally always wrapped in some kind of mystery. So when the 2021 teaser images surfaced, imaginations began running wild. And rightfully so as there is, as usual, very little to go by at this point outside of a couple intriguing concept images.

New Fumito Ueda game?

While we have known that a new Fumito Ueda game was in the works at genDESIGN for a while now, the latest images hitting the official website and the development house’s Twitter page are giving us another glimpse at what could be the next magical Ueda experience.

The graphic above was posted on the official genDESIGN website in celebration of the new year. Each number in the decorative “2021” rendering features artwork from the aforementioned Ueda classics, leaving folks with what appears to be a completely new image of the next Ueda project on the end. We see a mysterious cloaked character leaning on a rocky outcropping or even some kind of robotic edifice (or creature?). The surrounding landscape gives off those barren, yet gorgeous Ueda vibes as well.

From there, a sort of sketch-like concept drawing was posted to the official genDESIGN Twitter account and subsequently spotted on Ueda’s personal website, depicting some of his classic characters alongside what appears to be some kind of giant robot arm or mechanical bridge-like structure.

These new images seem to fall in line with some of the light teasers we have seen previously, as pointed out by Kotaku, including a sort of ominous image of a girl atop an altar with what looks to be some kind of giant troll-like creature obscured by shadows. We also saw a sketch of a sort of large robotic creature or mechanical structure as part of the company’s 2019 send-off.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While Ueda and team are admittedly working on a new project, the team has been quite quiet for years and remains so. It’s hard to say what we are actually looking at here, and considering it took 10 years for The Last Guardian to see the light of day, any number of changes could take place before this new mystery project is finally made official.

The only real hints we have outside of the images above come by way of a game conference in late 2017. Ueda said genDESIGN was considering, and possibly prototyping, an experience more like the open-world found in Shadow of Colossus, presumably moving the company away from the tighter quarters found in the labyrinths of The Last Guardian.

While it will likely still be a while before we know for sure what we are looking at here today, just imagining a more open-world experience with giant mechanical structures/creatures has our imagination on overdrive. Let us know what you think the next Fumito Ueda game might be in the comments below.

