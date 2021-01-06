Load up on organic matcha green tea powder at Amazon from $8 Prime shipped (up to 25% off)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 25% off Jade Leaf organic Japanese matcha green tea powder. The 3.53-ounce package of Jade Leaf Organic Matcha Green Tea Powder is now down at $14.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and remember to cancel the sub after the fact to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly $20 or so, this is close to 30% off the going rate and the best we can find. Grown “without pesticides or harmful fertilizers,” it is described as being 100% USDA certified organic matcha green tea powder. Said to be to rich in antioxidants, this particular brand carries impressive 4+ star ratings from over 40,000 Amazon customers as well. Head below for more deals and details. 

If your stock of actual matcha powder is still in good shape, another notable deal from today’s sale falls to the Jade Leaf Traditional Matcha Starter Set at $11.95 Prime shipped. Regularly $15 or more, this is nearly 25% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. Consisting of a bamboo matcha whisk (Chasen), scoop (Chashaku), stainless steel sifter, and a “fully printed” handbook, this is a great little set whether you’re just getting started or not. Rated 4+ stars from over 700 Amazon customers. 

Browse through the rest of the Amazon Gold Box matcha green tea sale right here for additional offers from under $8 Prime shipped

And while we are talking superfoods to pad your 2021 health resolutions, we are also tracking some big-time Optimum Nutrition deals today starting from just $15.50 at Amazon. But you’ll also want to head over to our fashion deals hub to refresh your workout apparel including the Under Armour Semi-Annual Event at up to 40% off.

More on the Jade Leaf Organic Matcha Green Tea Powder:

  • 100% USDA Certified Organic Matcha Green Tea Powder – Pure Shade-Grown Green Tea Leaf Matcha Powder – Grown Without Pesticides or Harmful Fertilizers
  • Authentic Japanese Origin – less than 1% of tea fields in Japan are certified organic for strict farming practices. We source directly from partner family farms in Uji and Kagoshima, Japan.
  • Create Amazing Matcha Tea Recipes – Culinary Grade Matcha is an affordable way to add a delicious, healthy boost to lattes, smoothies, baked goods, and other dishes

