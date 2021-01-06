Optimum Nutrition Amazon sale from $15.50: Gold Standard Whey, more up to 30% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Optimum Nutrition protein powders and energy supplements. You can score 5-pounds of Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder (Extreme Milk Chocolate) for $39.98 shipped. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the special price, just remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want monthly deliveries. This is at least 30% off, well under the regular $60 price tag, and a perfect opportunity to stock up for the new year. This popular option provides 24-grams of protein per serving, over 5-grams of BCAAs, with between 1- and 3-grams of sugar. Consisting of whey protein isolate, whey protein concentrate, and whey peptides, it is designed “to support lean muscle mass” and is “banned substance tested.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 9,500 Amazon customers. Head below for even more Optimum Nutrition deals.

More Optimum Nutrition deals:

But make sure to browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box Optimum Nutrition sale for additional flavor options starting from just over $15 Prime shipped.

We also still have some great deals running on protein snacks like these KIND bars and the Jack Link’s meat sticks, as well as even more protein powder offers right here. Head over to our fitness tracker and workout guides for even more.

More on the Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard:

Gold standard 100% whey blend – 24 gram blended protein consisting of whey protein isolate, whey protein concentrate, and whey peptides to support lean muscle mass – they don’t call it the gold standard of quality for nothing

Over 5 gram of BCAAs ‚Äì help build lean and strong muscles with BCAAs

3-4 gram carbs, 1-3 gram sugar, and 1-1.5 gram fat, gluten free, no Sucralose in double rich chocolate flavor

Instantized – Improves mixability to prevent lumps and clumps

