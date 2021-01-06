FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Klipsch T5 II Sport Earbuds see first discount to $179 (Save $50), more from $150

Amazon offers the Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Sport Earbuds for $179 shipped in a variety of styles. Usually fetching $229, today’s offer is the very first price cut to date and subsequently a new all-time low. As one of Klipsch’s latest true wireless earbuds, the new Sport model delivers IP67 water-resistant design alongside memory foam ear tips and other features that make them ideal workout companions. You’ll also benefit from 8-hour battery life which jumps up to 24 thanks to the USB-C charging case which has a rugged design to match the earbuds themselves. Transparency mode completes the package here. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 105 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Otherwise, go with the standard Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Earbuds at $150 and save some extra cash. These happen to be on sale as well, and down from the usual $199 price tag to the second-best price yet. You’ll find similar audio quality as the featured deal, but without the added water-resistance or workout-ready build. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

Then go check out the all-new Bose floating truly wireless workout buds that just launched yesterday. Or swing by our headphones guide for all of the other personalized audio deals live right now. We’re notably still tracking a selection of Razer cans on sale headlined by its Opus ANC Headphones at $150.

Klipsch T5 II Sport Earbuds feature:

The same advanced acoustic engineering and industrial design from our legendary home theater speakers provide the performance, voice and design for the T5 II Series earphones. They are engineered for pure performance and designed to be the best sounding most comfortable earphones on Earth and the embodiment of legendary Klipsch sound.

