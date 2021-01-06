This highly-rated swiveling aluminum MacBook stand is down to $30 (Save 40%)

YFW Technology (95% positive lifetime feedback from 1,200+) via Amazon offers its Aluminum Swivel MacBook Stand for $29.99 Prime shipped when code 40GFKYMU has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $50, you’re saving 40% here with today’s offer coming within $5 of the all-time low and marking the second-best price we’ve seen to date. Perfect for helping alleviate neck strain, this aluminum stand elevates your laptop by neatly 8-inches off the desktop. It can accommodate any size MacBook and features an adjustable angle design with a swiveling base. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those looking to spend just $30 on a desktop upgrade will be hard pressed to find a stand with a similar design for less at Amazon. But for those who can live without the elevated form-factor, this more compact stand at $19 is a great alternative. Not only does it let you pocket some extra savings, but also comes backed by a 4.7/5 star rating from over 2,400 customers.

Then go check out all of the other accessories for improving your work from home setup in our Mac accessories guide. A new all-time low has just landed on Plugable’s recent 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock at $219, allowing you to turn your MacBook into a desktop workstation with a single cable while also pocketing $80 in savings.

Aluminum Swivel MacBook Stand features:

This swivel MacBook stand can not only rotate 360 degrees but also adjust the view of angle according to your usage habits From 0° to 25° view of angle – to satisfy all your desires when using your laptop with this notebook stand on desk. The slim compact stand elevates your laptop to a perfect eye level and prevents you from hunching over your screen, which develop a good working posture which helps to reduce shoulder and neck pain.

