FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon 1-day Kindle eBook sale from just $1 with up to 80% in savings

-
AmazonMedia
80% off From $1

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 80% off select best selling Kindle eBooks. With prices starting from just $1, this is a great opportunity to bolster your 2021 digital reading library at a major discount with a series of highly-rated releases. Most of the books on tap here regularly fetch between $3 and as much as $6, making now a perfect time to jump in. All of these deals are available for today only and you’ll find our top picks down below the fold. 

Gold Box Kindle eBook sale:

Browse through the rest of today’s Kindle eBook sale right here and be sure to go scoop up your Amazon First Reads January eBook freebies. But we also have some rock-bottom, mid-week magazine subscription offers to check out, our January Reading List for the best new titles to start the year off, and 4-months of Audible Premium Plus at 40% off

More on If You Tell:

A #1 Wall Street Journal, Amazon Charts, USA Today, and Washington Post bestseller. #1 New York Times bestselling author Gregg Olsen’s shocking and empowering true-crime story of three sisters determined to survive their mother’s house of horrors. After more than a decade, when sisters Nikki, Sami, and Tori Knotek hear the word mom, it claws like an eagle’s talons, triggering memories that have been their secret since childhood. Until now.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

The “world’s smartest pressure cooker” with built...
Apple Watch SE goes on sale again with nearly $40 in sa...
WD’s 4TB My Cloud EX2 Ultra NAS handles Plex and ...
Today’s best game deals: Donkey Kong Tropical Fre...
Score three Apple Watch sport bands of your choice for ...
Eve Button lets you quickly set HomeKit scenes, dim lig...
Load up on superfoods and health supplements at Amazon ...
Zojirushi’s highly-rated travel mugs and food jar...
Show More Comments

Related

Satechi debuts lineup of backlit aluminum keyboards alongside new iPad stand [Deal]

Read more Learn More
Reg. $200

The “world’s smartest pressure cooker” with built-in scale drops to $120 shipped (Reg. $200)

$120 Learn More
$39 off

Apple Watch SE goes on sale again with nearly $40 in savings

$270 Learn More
87% off

Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice iPhone 11 Pro Leather Wallet Case $2 (87% off), more

$2 Learn More
50% off

Levi’s offering extra 50% off sale styles including popular denim, outerwear, more from $13

From $13 Learn More

Anker intros more affordable MagSafe accessories for iPhone 12 lineup

Learn More
Reg. $350

WD’s 4TB My Cloud EX2 Ultra NAS handles Plex and more at $299.50 (Reg. $350)

$299.50 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Swim Out, PXL, Titan Quest HD, and more

FREE+ Learn More