Amazon 1-day Kindle eBook sale from just $1 with up to 80% in savings

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 80% off select best selling Kindle eBooks. With prices starting from just $1, this is a great opportunity to bolster your 2021 digital reading library at a major discount with a series of highly-rated releases. Most of the books on tap here regularly fetch between $3 and as much as $6, making now a perfect time to jump in. All of these deals are available for today only and you’ll find our top picks down below the fold.

Gold Box Kindle eBook sale:

Browse through the rest of today’s Kindle eBook sale right here and be sure to go scoop up your Amazon First Reads January eBook freebies. But we also have some rock-bottom, mid-week magazine subscription offers to check out, our January Reading List for the best new titles to start the year off, and 4-months of Audible Premium Plus at 40% off.

More on If You Tell:

A #1 Wall Street Journal, Amazon Charts, USA Today, and Washington Post bestseller. #1 New York Times bestselling author Gregg Olsen’s shocking and empowering true-crime story of three sisters determined to survive their mother’s house of horrors. After more than a decade, when sisters Nikki, Sami, and Tori Knotek hear the word mom, it claws like an eagle’s talons, triggering memories that have been their secret since childhood. Until now.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!