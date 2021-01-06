Mid-week magazine subs from just $2.50/yr. with free shipping: Golf Digest, Astronomy, more

DiscountMags has now launched its mid-week sale with some particularly notable offers. Starting from just $2.50 per year, this is a great time to scope out some new titles or to refresh your existing subscriptions at a major discount. All of the titles on tap this week ship completely free with no sales tax or worries of getting auto-renewed on you at full price. Head below the fold for a closer look.

The real standout deal here is 2-years of Golf Digest for just $4.99 with free delivery every month. Regularly closer to $15 per year at DiscountMags and currently fetching $20 at Amazon, today’s offer is a massive $35 or 85% in savings and a perfect time to jump in. With “articles written by some of the top names in the golfing world,” this one is filled with content to improve your performance, travel information on the best courses, new gear, and more.

But be sure to browse through the rest of the DiscountMags mid-week sale for additional offers on Astronomy magazine, Backpacker, and more.

More on Golf Digest:

Golf Digest magazine also has an instructional section in each issue, which includes tips to help you play like a pro. Professional golfers such as Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson write new articles for the magazine every month. They detail their experiences on the courses, giving you new ideas to control your swing and lower your score. You don’t need to worry about forgetting anything you learn, either, because each issue has a pocket guide that you can tear off and slip into your pocket to use on the course.

