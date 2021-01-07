Lenovo’s 11-inch Chromebook Flex 3 falls to $219 following 22% discount

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Lenovo 11-inch Chromebook Flex 3 for $219 shipped. Also available direct from Best Buy. Down from the usual $279 price tag, today’s offer amounts to 22% in savings, marks the best we’ve seen in two months, and is the second-best discount to date. Whether you’re after a new machine for some casual web browsing away from the desk or to help tackle note taking once the new semester starts, Lenovo’s Chromebook Flex 3 is up to the task. It packs an 11-inch touchscreen display complemented by a folding design and is backed by 4GB of RAM as well as 32GB of onboard storage. Plus, microSD card expansion is added to complete the package. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 605 customers. Head below for more.

Make the most of your savings from the lead deal and protect the featured Chromebook by picking up the AmazonBasics 11-inch Laptop Sleeve at $10.50. Having some extra padding and protection is always a good idea when stowing your machine away in a backpack or transporting around, and this option provides a form-fitting pouch that’s backed by a 4.6/5 star rating from over 63,000 customers.

Those who don’t mind going the refurbished route can currently score HP’s 15-inch Touchscreen Chromebook for $399, which is down from its original $599 price tag. That’s alongside the other offers in our Chromebook guide, including ASUS 14-inch models at all-time lows from $199.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 features:

Engineered for long-lasting performance, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 delivers powerful performance in a laptop that’s perfect for your everyday tasks, with features that you can depend on. Chromebook is a computer for the way the modern world works, with thousands of apps, built-in virus protection and cloud backups. It is secure, fast, up-to-date, versatile and simple.

