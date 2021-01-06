FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

HP’s 15-inch Chromebook packs a touchscreen display at $390 (Refurb, Orig. $599)

Woot is currently offering the HP 15-inch Touchscreen Chromebook 2.2GHz/8GB/128GB for $389.99 Prime shipped in certified refurbished condition. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Having originally fetched $599, today’s offer is good for a 35% price cut, beats our previous mention by $20, and is one of the best discounts to date. HP’s 15-inch Chromebook delivers a touchscreen design paired with a premium all-metal housing. It’s powered by a 2.2GHz processor, includes 128GB of on-board storage, and can easily keep up with multitasking thanks to the 8GB of built-in RAM. Plus, there’s two USB-C slots as well as a USB-A port and microSD card slot, as well. Includes a 90-day HP warranty and carries a 4.5/5 star rating from over 295 customers. Head below for more.

Whether you’re a student or just looking for a new daily driver, HP’s Chromebook is a great option to consider for use in the classroom or at home. Either way, it’s a safe investment to send a portion of your savings to pickup this well-reviewed laptop sleeve at Amazon. It will only run you $9 and features a water-resistant design. Not to mention, over 28,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Don’t forget, you can also still save $100 on a selection of ASUS 14-inch Chromebooks at all-time lows from $199. Then be sure to check out this 14-in-1 USB-C hub from Plugable that’s on sale for $219 if you’re looking to turn any of these discounted Chromebooks into desktop workstations.

HP 15-inch Touchscreen Chromebook features:

Built for simplicity, the HP 15.6″ 128GB Multi-Touch Chromebook 15 runs on Chrome OS and features a ceramic white finish with a mineral silver base. Specs-wise, it’s equipped with a 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 4417U dual-core processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and 128GB eMMC storage. Its 15.6″ display is built on an IPS panel and has a 1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution for crisp, clear details.

