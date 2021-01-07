FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10+ Smartphone sees $385 discount down to $660

eBay Daily DealsAndroidSamsung
$660

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB Android Smartphone for $659.99 shipped. Having originally retailed for $1,100, it sells for $1,045 at Amazon right now, beats the all-time low there by $140, and comes within $10 of the best price we’ve tracked to date overall. Note 10+ delivers a 6.8-inch display complemented by all-day battery life and a triple camera array comprised of 12MP wide, 12MP 2x zoom, and 16MP ultra wide sensors. Samsung completes the package with the included S Pen for taking notes or using as a remote camera shutter. Over 3,900 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review. More details below.

Use some of your savings to wrap your new smartphone in a case for added protection. One of Samsung’s official leather covers will run you $44 at Amazon right now, bringing some added style to the handset. Or you could just grab the highly-rated Spigen Tough Armor case for $18 instead, which brings a kickstand and more rugged design into the mix.

We’re also still tracking a selection of Samsung’s Galaxy smartphone cases on sale from $10, including some of its latest releases at up to 68% off. That’s alongside all of the ongoing offers in our Android guide, like Motorola’s Edge smartphone at $489 or all of the best app deals for your new device.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ features:

Fast charging, long lasting intelligent power and super speed processing outlast whatever you throw at Note 10 plus. S pen’s newest Evolution gives you the power of air gestures, a remote shutter and playlist button and handwriting to text, all in One Magic wand. With a full set of Pro lenses, super stabilization, live video bokeh and precision audio recording, Note 10 plus is a studio in your pocket

