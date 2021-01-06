FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Motorola’s Edge Android smartphone falls to $489 (Save 30%), more from $120

-
Amazon offers the unlocked Motorola Edge Android Smartphone for $489.35 shipped. Down from its $699 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 30% price cut and marks the third-best offer we’ve seen to date. Sporting a 6.7-inch OLED Endless Edge display with 90Hz refresh rate, Moto Edge delivers 5G connectivity with 256GB of storage, up to 2-day battery life, and a Snapdragon 765 octa-core processor. A triple camera array rests along the back of the device, bringing a 64MP main sensor alongside telephoto and 2x optical zoom lenses to your mobile photography kit. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 635 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Other Motorola smartphone deals include:

Our Android guide is also packed with some additional hardware deals to consider on top of all of the best app and game deals still live right now. Don’t forget that you can still save up to 30% on Samsung’s latest Galaxy devices, including the Z Flip at $409 off and more.

Moto Edge 5G Smartphone features:

Pushing the boundaries of mobile technology, the Edge 5G 256GB Smartphone from Moto is engineered to deliver a high-end experience in nearly every category. The Edge supports next gen 5G wireless networks for super-fast downloads and HD video streaming. From videos to mobile gaming, it all looks seamless on the giant 6.7″ OLED Endless Edge display that seems to go on forever as it wraps around both sides of the phone.

