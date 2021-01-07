Score three Apple Watch sport bands of your choice for $7 Prime shipped

SOMODS (99% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon offers a 3-pack of Apple Watch Sport Bands in various colors for $7.21. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Normally $13, today’s deal is a new all-time low. These sport bands are made from “soft silicone” and feature a comparable design to Apple’s official options, for a fraction of the price. With your choice of three bands in today’s sale, you can easily swap out various colors when needed to change up your look. Rated 4.7/5 stars by nearly 12,000 Amazon reviewers.

Given today’s $7 price tag, you’d be hard-pressed to find Apple Watch sport bands with better ratings from thousands for less. Swing over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands across a wide-range of styles for additional deals. Prices start at around $5 here as well, with a number of styles to choose from.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more. Need the latest from Apple? You can still score various Series 6 Apple Watch models on sale from $339, which is a $60 discount from the regular going rate, alongside a host of other discounts.

Idon Apple Watch Sport Bands feature:

Various colors and Shorter(S/M)/ Longer (M/L) sizes for you to choose, personalize your watch to fit your mood and outfit in daily life, dress up your Watch and highlight your unique taste. Pin-and-tuck closure ensures a clean fit. Metal parts are made of stainless steel.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!