FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sony’s 65-inch 4K Smart Android TV returns to all-time low at $600 (Save $150)

-
AmazonHDTVHome TheaterSony
Reg. $750 $600

Amazon is currently offering the Sony X750H 65-inch 4K Smart UHDTV for $599.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $750, you’re saving $150 here with today’s offer matching our previous mention from October for the all-time low. Powered by Android TV, Sony’s 65-inch smart TV packs 4K picture with HDR capabilities alongside a slew of smart features. On top of its built-in streaming media functionality to watch shows from Disney+, Netflix, and the like, there’s also Assistant voice control. Three HDMI inputs round out the notable features here. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,800 customers. Head below for more.

Those who don’t need the larger size can save a bit more cash by bringing the 55-inch Sony X750H model into the home theater for $520. This offering delivers all of the same smart features and connectivity options as the lead deal, but with a smaller 55-inch panel that may be better suited for the bedroom or office.

But then be sure to check out Samsung’s new lineup of TVs including a redesigned Frame, its first Mini-LED offerings, and more. Anker also just expanded its lineup of Nebula projectors today with a new portable offering, which you can learn all about right here.

Sony X750H 65-inch 4K Smart TV features:

Experience thrilling movies and games in incredible 4K HDR and clear sound. Everything you watch looks remarkably rich and natural, enhanced by the 4K Processor X1. With Sony’s Android TV and the Google Assistant, quickly access entertainment, control smart devices, get answers on screen, and more using your voice.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

HDTV

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and…

Home Theater Sony

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

The Swimline Harbor Master Patrol Boat converts to a po...
Adopt Zinus’ 6-inch Memory Foam King Mattress at ...
TP-Link’s latest Deco mesh Wi-Fi 6 systems see fi...
LG’s 27-inch Ergo IPS 4K UltraFine Monitor drops ...
Govee’s 32.8-foot Bluetooth/Wi-Fi RGBIC + RGBWW s...
Amazon’s offering the Hot Tools Hair Dryer for $6...
Steel abs await with Sunny Health & Fitness’...
PlayStation Plus 1-year memberships now under $30 with ...
Show More Comments

Related

22% off

The Swimline Harbor Master Patrol Boat converts to a pool, water squirter, more at $48

$48 Learn More
Reg. $200

Adopt Zinus’ 6-inch Memory Foam King Mattress at $151.50 (Reg. $200)

$151.50 Learn More
New lows

TP-Link’s latest Deco mesh Wi-Fi 6 systems see first price cuts from $240

$240 Learn More

New Acer 2K and 4K monitors target latest consoles with up to 275Hz refresh rates

Learn More
Reg. $31+

Grab the Super Mario Odyssey hardcover art book down at $22 Prime shipped (Reg. $31+)

$22 Learn More
New lows

LG’s 27-inch Ergo IPS 4K UltraFine Monitor drops to new low at $500, more from $65

From $65 Learn More
50% off

Orvis Winter Sale takes up to 50% off outerwear, sweaters, accessories, more from $20

From $20 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Dark Rage, Lecture Notes, Titan Quest, more

FREE+ Learn More