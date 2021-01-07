Sony’s 65-inch 4K Smart Android TV returns to all-time low at $600 (Save $150)

Amazon is currently offering the Sony X750H 65-inch 4K Smart UHDTV for $599.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $750, you’re saving $150 here with today’s offer matching our previous mention from October for the all-time low. Powered by Android TV, Sony’s 65-inch smart TV packs 4K picture with HDR capabilities alongside a slew of smart features. On top of its built-in streaming media functionality to watch shows from Disney+, Netflix, and the like, there’s also Assistant voice control. Three HDMI inputs round out the notable features here. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,800 customers. Head below for more.

Those who don’t need the larger size can save a bit more cash by bringing the 55-inch Sony X750H model into the home theater for $520. This offering delivers all of the same smart features and connectivity options as the lead deal, but with a smaller 55-inch panel that may be better suited for the bedroom or office.

Sony X750H 65-inch 4K Smart TV features:

Experience thrilling movies and games in incredible 4K HDR and clear sound. Everything you watch looks remarkably rich and natural, enhanced by the 4K Processor X1. With Sony’s Android TV and the Google Assistant, quickly access entertainment, control smart devices, get answers on screen, and more using your voice.

