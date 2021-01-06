FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung debuts 2021 TV lineup with refreshed Frame, first Mini-LED models, more

Today, Samsung is refreshing its lineup of smart HDTVs alongside introducing a collection of entirely new models. Slimming down its popular Frame TV series, Samsung is also introducing its very first MicroLED TVs alongside some other additions to its lineup. Head below for a closer look at all of the new unveils in Samsung’s 2021 TV lineup.

Samsung refreshes Frame TV lineup for 2021

Amongst all of the new TVs showcased today by Samsung, its latest revision to the popular Frame series is stealing the spotlight. Receiving a refreshed, slimmed-down design compared to the previous-generation models, the latest iteration delivers the same stylish form-factor that blends in with the rest of your home’s decor.

Truly living up to its name, the Frame is now even slimmer at 24.9mm thick and manages to resemble a picture frame to an even closer degree. Samsung isn’t changing the sizes this time around on the 2021 Frame TV series, as you’ll find 32-inch all the way up to 75-inch models. But what is being altered for the latest collection is that several of the models can now be positioned vertically.

Other than the design, though, Samsung is sticking with much of the same formula here. The 2021 Frame TV lineup is still centered around a 4K QLED panel, with Samsung forging the inclusion of any local dimming.

Neo QLED models now on the way

Samsung is also getting in the Mini-LED game this year, with its 2021 TV lineup debuting a series of 8K and 4K Neo QLED displays. Delivering improved backlighting and brightness, the new TVs will be some of the thinnest releases yet from the company and deliver notable features like Multi-Intelligence AI Upscaling and Virtual Object Tracking Sound.

We saw TCL debut its first lineup of Mini-LED TVs last fall, so it’s great to see the technology being adopted by bigger brands like Samsung for some even higher-end offerings.

MicroLED TV available in new sizes

Back in December, Samsung first teased the launch of its MicroLED TV lineup with an absolutely massive 110-inch model. Now, we’re finally getting some additional details on what to expect from the high-end home theater displays. Its MicroLED lineup will also be available in comparatively smaller 88-inch and 99-inch with 4K HDR10 support and Dolby Vision integration.

Samsung Health Smart Trainer

On top of the new hardware announced today, Samsung is also rolling out its own fitness platform deemed Health Smart Trainer. Following suit from Apple’s Fitness+ initiative, this effectively turns your TV into a home gym trainer. The experience pairs an AI trainer with feedback on posture, form, and other tips as you complete workouts.

Sound Bars

To go alongside its latest TVs, Samsung is also refreshing another area of its home theater lineup with a new collection of soundbars. There will be a range of new S and Q series options releasing throughout 2021 that deliver Dolby Atmos sound alongside a bevy of smart features like AirPlay 2.

There will also be some new additions to the lineup in the feature department here, with new Space Fit Sound functionality automatically tuning audio output to fit with your environment.

Pricing on just about everything Samsung showcased today has yet to be announced. Expect to see more details emerge on the entire lineup of Samsung 2021 TVs as the year goes. Likely, we won’t see much of the new unveils launch until later on in the year.

