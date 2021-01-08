Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War is getting updated game modes, new Gunfight Blueprints, as well as more details on the Mid-Season update that comes January 14. What all is in store for Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War? Well, keep reading to find out exactly what the latest updates entail.

New playlists, multiplayer modes, and more come to Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War

To start things off, there’s an all-new 24/7 playlist that offers two fast-paced 6v6 maps: Raid and Crossroads Strike. This new playlist delivers Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint. Those interested in hardcore will have a Hardcore Raid + Crossroads Strike 24/7 playlist in the quick menu to choose from, as well.

On the new multiplayer modes front, you’ll find Gunfight blueprints and Fireteam: Dirty Bomb Duos now available. Gunfight Blueprints will take two teams of two in a match armed with randomized load-outs that offer a collection of insane weapon blueprints. Fireteam Dirty Bomb Duos is similar, but instead of just two teams of two, there are 10 groups of players who are working to collect uranium stockpiles and detonate more dirty bombs than the other teams, offering the same rules as standard gameplay.

The big update comes on January 14, when the mid-season patch drops.This update is “even bigger” with more new content in both multiplayer and Zombies. There is a brand-new Fireteam map called Sanatorium, and you’ll be able ti fight for control over nuclear codes in an all-new 6v6 mode called Dropkick.

Zombies gets turned up to 11 with new Cranked mode

Zombies will also be getting updated in the mid-season patch, with the addition of an all-new Cranked mode. In here, the intensity is “turned up to 11.” Every zombie killed resets the timer that counts down to your demise, so be ready to go for quite a while.

Pricing and availability

These updates are free to existing Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War owners and is an expansion of the current Season 1 timeframe that we’re in right now.

9to5toys’ take

I’m curious how Cranked will play out in Zombies, and how well Gunfight Blueprint will go over with Cold War players, as it was one of my favorite modes back in Modern Warfare. What will you be playing in Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War this weekend? Sound off in the comments below or over on Twitter, @pcamp96.

