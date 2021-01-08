Hoover’s Linx Cordless Stick Vac with dual battery system now $100 shipped (Reg. $140+)

Amazon is now offering the Hoover Linx Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $99.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $180 direct from Hoover and at Best Buy, this model has gone for closer to $140 or so for last few months on Amazon and is now within $10 of the lowest we have tracked there in the last year. Walmart is currently charging $140 for comparison. This cordless model features interchangeable batteries so one can be docked in the charging station and ready to go when the other runs out. Additional features include one-touch brush roll activation, an 11-inch cleaning path, an extreme recline handle for hard-to-reach areas, and a bagless dust cup. Rated 4+ stars from over 12,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you don’t need a cordless solution, take a look at the far more affordable Eureka Blaze Stick Vacuum Cleaner instead. It sells for under $30 (if you clip the on-page coupon) and carries particularly notable ratings from over 28,000 Amazon customers. You’ll clearly be tethered to an outlet with this model, but it will get the job done much the same for a fraction of the price otherwise.

Or, just let a robot do the job for you. iRobot’s Roomba 960 Robot Vac is available for $250 today alongside offers on various Roborock models starting from $200. Just make sure to give the new Wyze LiDAR robotic vacuum a look at $199 before you jump into our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Hoover Linx Cordless Stick Vac:

This portable stick vacuum stands upright easily for convenient storage when not in use. Fade Free Power ensures that the battery provides full cleaning power until completely drained. At under 10 pounds this vacuum is portable enough to carry room-to-room for quick cleaning. Removes dirt, dust, and pet hair against those hard to reach edges.

