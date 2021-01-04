FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to $180 on Roborock’s popular smart robotic vacuums from $200

Roborock’s official Amazon storefront offers its S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop for $379.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from the usual $520 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 27% in savings, comes within $20 of the all-time low, and marks the second-best we’ve seen to date. Doubling as a robotic mop alongside its vacuuming capabilities, the Roborock S6 Pure brings laser-guided navigation into the mix for more efficient cleaning. You’ll also be able to count on Alexa voice control, as well as a 2.5-hour runtime and 2000Pa suction system. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,600 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $200.

Be sure to clip the on-page coupons on all of the following listings in order to lock-in the discounted priced noted below.

Other Roborock deals include:

Over in our home goods guide, you’ll find plenty of other essentials for around the house, as well. If you’re battling the cold weather and need a bit of some extra warmth, NewAir’s thermostatically-controlled 1500W space heater is currently on sale for $45. Plus, Black Friday pricing has returned on Instant Pot’s VIVA Black Stainless Multi-Cooker at $49.

Roborock S6 Pure features:

Precision LiDAR Navigation & Z-shape Cleaning Route: Effective, detailed home-mapping and comprehensive cleaning. Save multiple maps, along with No-go Zones for each level, all recognized automatically by the robot, total controlled by roborock app and Alexa voice control. Strong suction easily lifts dust from floors, automatic carpet boost switches to full power on carpets for deeper cleaning.

