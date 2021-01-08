DiscountMags has now launched this weekend’s magazine sale event with 100 of its top-sellers. Those include everything from Wired and GQ to Men’s and Women’s Health, Fast Company, titles for the kids, Vanity Fair, Bon Appetit, and much more. The prices start from under $5 each with free delivery every month, no sales tax, and no auto-renewals. Head below for a closer look.

Weekend magazine sale event:

While it’s hard to go wrong in this weekend’s magazine sale event, one standout is GQ magazine at $4.95 shipped per year. Regularly as much as $25 at Amazon where it is currently on sale for $10 a year, today’s offer is at least 50% off the next best price and the lowest we can find. GQ covers “the best styles and hottest up-and-coming trends” as well as “tips on fine food and drink, sex, politics, fashion and grooming advice.”

This deal, like any of the other titles on tap this weekend, can be used to jump in for the first time or extend an existing subscription. Be sure to browse through the rest of the top 100-best seller magazine sale event right here.

More on GQ magazine:

This weekend’s magazine sale event: If you enjoy sports, the revealing sports profiles are sure to be up your alley. The profiles of athletes give you insider information on the most popular players in sports today, so you can know everything about your favorites. With information on current events and politics, GQ magazine also gives you up-to-date knowledge on the world. From the Presidential decisions to local government, the interesting articles are sure to give you a heads-up for the trends in current policies.

