Expand your reading list with up to 67% off digital Star Wars comics from $1

-
MediaComixology
67% off $1

ComiXology is currently taking up to 67% off a selection of Marvel Darth Vader digital graphic novels and single issue reads. Throughout the sale, prices here start at under $1 with a collection of tales from a galaxy far, far away seeing steep discounts. Whether you’re just looking to read up on the expanded Star Wars universe now that The Mandalorian is finished for the season, or you’re eagerly awaiting the debut of the Obi-Wan Disney+ series with Darth Vader, today’s sale has plenty of reads to dive into. Everything will become a permanent addition to your collection, and many of the titles are even eligible to read for free with a ComiXology Unlimited subscription. Head below for all of our top picks from the Darth Vader comics sale.

A great place to dive into today’s sale would be with Darth Vader Vol. 1: Vader at $3.99. Down from its $11 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 64% discount and matches our previous mention for one of the best prices to date. This 142-page graphic novel follows the events of A New Hope as Darth Vader looks to grow the Empire’s grasp on the galaxy to crush the Rebel Alliance.

Be sure to shop the rest of the discounted Darth Vader comics right here for some additional ways to bring the Sith action to your digital library. With prices starting at under $1, there’s everything from single issue reads to dip your toes in the water to more expansive graphic novels and more at up to 67% off.

Over in our media guide, you’ll find plenty of other discounts to expand your reading list. While we just detailed our favorite new titles to start the year in our January Reading List, you’ll find a collection of discounted eBooks courtesy of Amazon today. That’s on top of its First Reads January freebies which you can score right now, as well.

More on Darth Vader Vol. 1: Vader

The original Dark Lord of the Sith stars in his first ongoing series! Ever since Darth Vader’s first on-screen appearance, he has become one of pop-culture’s most popular villains. Now, follow Vader straight from the ending of A NEW HOPE (and the pages of the new STAR WARS comic book) into his own solo adventures — showing the Empire’s war with the Rebel Alliance from the other side! But when a Dark Lord needs help, who can he turn to?

