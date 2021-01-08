FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 30% on Alexa, Assistant, and HomeKit meross smart home gear from $11

-
Smart HomewootMeross
30% off $11

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of meross Alexa, Assistant, and Siri-enabled smart home accessories starting at $11. Shipping here is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Headlining is the meross Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener Remote at $27.99. Down from $40, like you’ll still pay at Amazon, today’s offer is 30% off the going rate, comes within $1 of our previous mention, and the second-best price to date. If you’re looking to extend the smart home to your garage, this remote will integrate an existing opener with Alexa and Assistant, no hub required. On top of being able to remotely open and close the garage, you’ll be able to check its status from the app and receive notifications, as well. Over 2,600 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more of our top picks.

Other meross accessories on sale:

You’ll find even more ways to upgrade your smart home by shopping the rest of today’s 1-day meross sale right here. But if you’re looking to branch out from the meross offerings, you’ll find even more in our smart home guide today. Highlights include the Arlo Q at one of its best prices yet of $80 alongside a 2-pack of Amazon’s latest Echo Dot speakers for $50.

meross Smart Garage Remote features:

Make your existing garage door smart. Remote and Voice Control, just tapping the meross app from anywhere or speaking to your Alexa, Google Assistant or SmartThings devices. To let in your family, guests or couriers through the garage door while you are cooking or not at home. Stay alert by different notification modes such as garage door open/ close status, overtime notification and overnight notification to remind you close the garage door. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

woot

Meross

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Save $200 on Finer Form’s Indoor Magnet Drive Exe...
Arlo Q delivers 1080p feeds at one of its best prices e...
iPhone deals start at $380 today only: XS/Max, XR, more...
Govee’s 32.8-foot Bluetooth/Wi-Fi RGBIC + RGBWW s...
Score two of Amazon’s latest Echo Dot speakers fo...
eufyCam’s 2C Pro Cameras sport HomeKit Secure Vid...
Eve Button lets you quickly set HomeKit scenes, dim lig...
Get a 2-pack of Meross dual outlet HomeKit plugs for $2...
Show More Comments

Related

Meross debuts new smart garage door remote with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant

Read more Learn More
30% off

meross Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug falls to low of $23 (Save 30%), more from $22

$22 Learn More
$6 off

Get a 2-pack of Meross dual outlet HomeKit plugs for $27

$27 Learn More

Tested: meross Smart Lamp delivers HomeKit control at an affordable price

Learn More

Apple $5 weekend movie sale discounts history and action films, more

$5 Learn More
Reg. $500

Save $200 on Finer Form’s Indoor Magnet Drive Exercise Bike at $300 Prime shipped

$300 Learn More
Up to 50% off

Best Buy’s latest 3-day sale discounts HomePod mini bundles, Chromebooks, more

Shop now Learn More
Up to 47%

Today’s Gold Box offers up top-rated Takeya bottles and pitchers from $11

From $11 Learn More