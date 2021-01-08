Save up to 30% on Alexa, Assistant, and HomeKit meross smart home gear from $11

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of meross Alexa, Assistant, and Siri-enabled smart home accessories starting at $11. Shipping here is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Headlining is the meross Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener Remote at $27.99. Down from $40, like you’ll still pay at Amazon, today’s offer is 30% off the going rate, comes within $1 of our previous mention, and the second-best price to date. If you’re looking to extend the smart home to your garage, this remote will integrate an existing opener with Alexa and Assistant, no hub required. On top of being able to remotely open and close the garage, you’ll be able to check its status from the app and receive notifications, as well. Over 2,600 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more of our top picks.

Other meross accessories on sale:

You’ll find even more ways to upgrade your smart home by shopping the rest of today’s 1-day meross sale right here. But if you’re looking to branch out from the meross offerings, you’ll find even more in our smart home guide today. Highlights include the Arlo Q at one of its best prices yet of $80 alongside a 2-pack of Amazon’s latest Echo Dot speakers for $50.

meross Smart Garage Remote features:

Make your existing garage door smart. Remote and Voice Control, just tapping the meross app from anywhere or speaking to your Alexa, Google Assistant or SmartThings devices. To let in your family, guests or couriers through the garage door while you are cooking or not at home. Stay alert by different notification modes such as garage door open/ close status, overtime notification and overnight notification to remind you close the garage door.

