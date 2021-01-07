FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score two of Amazon’s latest Echo Dot speakers for $50 (Save up to 50%)

Amazon offers a 2-pack of its latest Echo Dot Speakers for $49.99 shipped when code DOT2PACK has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $50 each, they’ve recently been selling for $30 with today’s offer beating the lowest we’ve tracked before by $4 per speaker. Amazon’s latest addition to its family of smart speakers delivers an all-new spherical design with all of the features you’ve come to expect from Alexa. There’s also an improved internal audio array as well as a built-in Zigbee hub for connecting smart home devices. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

If one speaker will be enough to start your smart home journey, going with the latest Echo Dot bundled with an Amazon Smart Plug might be a better buy at $40. While this package won’t allow you to take advantage of multi-room audio, it’ll get you started with Alexa-enabled lighting for less than the featured offer.

And now that your Alexa setup is in order, be sure to swing by our smart home guide for other ways to expand your setup. This morning’s smart lock sale at Home Depot is now joined by an all-time low on eufyCam’s HomeKit 2C Pro Cameras at $256. And speaking of upgrades for your Siri setup, the Eve Button has also been marked down to $42.

Amazon All-New Echo Dot features:

Round out any room with Alexa. Our most popular smart speaker has a sleek, compact design that fits perfectly into small spaces. It delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound you can enjoy anywhere in your home.

