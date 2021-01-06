FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

CASETiFY launches new Disney collaboration with Mickey Mouse iPhone 12 cases, more

Today, CASETiFY announced its most recent collaboration for a new series of iPhone cases and Apple accessories. This time around, there’s a new collection of iPhone 12 Pro covers decked out in Mickey Mouse iconography thanks to the brand’s first ever partnership with Disney. Head below for a closer look at all of the upcoming limited-edition CASETiFY Disney iPhone accessories and details on scoring it for yourself. 

CASETiFY debuts new Disney iPhone cases

Back in the fall, CASETiFY dropped its latest collaboration with The Pokémon Company, but it’s back today with an entirely new partnership in tow. Bringing one of the most well-known characters in all of animation to your smartphone, CASETiFY and Disney have teamed up for a collection of new iPhone 12 cases and other accessories.

There are four main styles here from CASETiFY on the way, each of which comes imbued with undeniable Disney charm. You’ll find all of the usual designs from the brand, but with new stylings that bring Mickey to your iPhone 12. Easily the most unique of the new releases is a smartphone case bearing the iconic Mickey ears that protrude from the leather exterior.

Also included in the new CASETiFY Disney collection are some other accessories for other gear in your Apple kit. Ranging from AirPods cases to Apple Watch bands, you’ll be able to bring similar Mickey Mouse iconography to just about any device. Just about everything can be personalized with your name, as well.

CASETiFY will be launching its collection of Disney iPhone 12 cases and other accessories later this month. Those who sign up for the waitlist right here will get access on January 20. The entire CASETiFY collection starts at $35, giving you plenty of options to outfit your iPhone and more with some Disney stylings.

If past collaborations are anything to go off of, odds are the most recent CASETiFY collection won’t be in stock very long. So if you’re looking to pick up any of its upcoming Disney-themed accessories, it’s best to lock them in sooner than later. Just about every one of the past collections we’ve covered have sold out in the first few says, and the Disney popularity here might make that happen even quicker. 

9to5Toys’ Take:

CASETiFY continues to excite with its latest collection, and I think that the use of Disney theming is pretty well done here. Of course, the more eye-catching Mickey ears case isn’t exactly subtle, but others aren’t too flashy, all things considered.

