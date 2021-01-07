FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TP-Link’s latest Deco mesh Wi-Fi 6 systems see first price cuts from $240

New lows $240

Amazon offers the TP-Link Deco X60 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System for $239.99 shipped. Down from $270, you’re saving $30 here with today’s offer marking the very first price cut we’ve seen to date. TP-Link’s latest router system delivers support for Wi-Fi 6 connectivity that enables up to 2.4Gb/s speeds across its 5,000-square foot range. The two included routers both include a pair of Gigabit Ethernet ports and combine to deliver seamless roaming and reliable coverage throughout your entire home. Alongside Alexa integration, there’s also the ability to monitor usage and other stats from within a companion app. Over 1,700 customers have left as 4.5/5 star rating and you can get a closer look at what to expect in our review of another TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 package. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the TP-Link Deco X20 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System for $255.64. Down from $270, today’s deal isn’t as notable as the featured price cut, but marks the very first time we’ve seen another one of TP-Link’s flagship networking solution on sale. With three nodes instead of the two found above, this package covers 5,800-square feet and can dish out up to 1.8Gb/s speeds. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our review.

But if you don’t need as much coverage as the featured Wi-Fi 6 offering provides, we’re also still tracking the first discount on TP-Link’s Deco S4 Mesh 802.11ac System at $135. That’s alongside everything else in our networking guide, including a new low on NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi 6 router and DOCSIS 3.1 modem at $400.

Next-gen WiFi 6 AX3000 whole home mesh system to eliminate weak WiFi for good. Perfect for 4K streaming, intense online gaming, and more throughout your whole home. Cover up to 5000 sq.ft. with seamless, high-performance WiFi 6 and eliminate dead zones and buffering. Better than traditional wifi booster. With Mesh WiFi 6, Deco X60(2-pack) is strong enough to connect up to 110 devices with strong and reliable WiFi.

