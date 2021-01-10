FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Home Depot takes up to 30% off pressure washers, snow blowers, more today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 30% off select outdoor power tools and generators. Free shipping is available for all or you can opt for in-store pickup. Our top pick is the Karcher K1810 Electric Pressure Washer for $139.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for closer to $180 with today’s deal being the second-best offer we’ve tracked. After winter comes, it will be time to start cleaning up those outdoor spaces, and this Karcer pressure washer will certainly do the trick without leaning on gas or oil along the way. Features include 1800PSI with 1.2GPM worth of power. The 20-foot hose delivers plenty of length, and it ships with various nozzles for just the right touch. Rated 4.2/5 stars. More below.

Another standout today is the Snapper XS 82V Cordless Electric Snow Shovel for $179. Be sure to note, this is the tool-only model. If you need the full-on kit, it’s also on sale today for $249. As a comparison, you’d typically pay as much as $200 and $300 here, respectively. With snow beginning to fall across the United States, now is a great time to pick up a gas-free snow shovel like this that can throw snow up to 20-feet away. Rated 4/5 stars.

Make sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale for more deals on everyday essentials for your outdoor to-do list. Our Green Deals guide is another great spot to find all of the latest price drops on environmentally-friendly tools and more.

Karcher Electric Pressure Washer features:

The Karcher K1810 Electric Pressure Washer is designed to provide best-in-class cleaning features. Each pressure washer features an integrated metal extrusion, oversized wheels and a robust design. The folding handle allows for compact transport and storage. The 1800 PSI, 1.2 GPM design means you can do more with less refills.

