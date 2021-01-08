FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save 52% on Lenovo’s Assistant-enabled Smart Clocks at all-time lows from $24

52% off From $24

Lenovo currently offers its Smart Clock Essential for $23.74 shipped when code EXTRAFIVE has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $49, today’s offer is good for a 52% discount with today’s offer beating the competing sale at Best Buy by $1 and matching our previous mention for the all-time low. Lenovo’s recent Smart Clock Essential brings Google Assistant to your nightstand with an LED display for showcasing the time alongside doubling as an alarm clock. You’ll be able to summon Google’s voice assistant for commanding smart home gear and much more, and a 2.4A USB charging port rounds out the notable features. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 395 customers, largely agreeing with the takeaway from our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale, you can score the Lenovo Assistant-powered Smart Clock for $37.99 when applying the aforementioned code. Usually selling for up to $80, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the all-time low. Here you’re getting a similar nightstand-friendly design, but with a built-in display and the same Assistant functionality. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

But if it’s an upgrade for your Siri setup, Apple’s HomePod mini is seeing a discount today as part of a bundle offer in Best Buy’s latest 3-day sale. That’s alongside this ongoing price cut on a 2-pack of Amazon’s latest Echo Dot speakers at $50, and everything else in our smart home guide.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential features:

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is the ultimate smart clock for any room. With a big & bold display you can check out the time from across the room, whether in the kitchen, in the living room or on a shelf. Talk to Google for hands-free help. 

