FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Breville juicers now up to $70 off at Amazon with deals starting from $80 shipped

-
AmazonHome GoodsBreville
Reg. $400 From $80

We now spotted some notable price drops on Breville juicers to bolster your 2021 health regimen. First up, Amazon has the Breville Juice Founatin Cold XL Centrifugal Juicer for $279.95 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $350, today’s offer is $70 in savings, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon since this time last year, and the best price we can find. Breville claims its Cold Spin Technology in place here can make “nutrient rich juice up to 5x faster than a cold press.” It makes use of an Italian-made mesh filter, stainless steel cutting disc, and a 3.5-inch wide chute, allowing users to juice “whole fruits and vegetables without pre-cutting.” Accessories include the Seal and Store juicing jug, a cleaning brush, and a juice nozzle to extract directly into a drinking glass. Rated 4+ stars from over 600 Amazon customers. More juicer deals below from $80

More Breville juicer deals:

You’ll also want to dive into our coverage of Breville’s 3X Bluicer Pro along with our hands-on video review while you’re at it. 

Then head over to our home goods deal hub for even more kitchenware and household essential deals including today’s Brita Gold Box, Calphalon’s Steel Espresso Machine, and Roborock’s popular smart robotic vacuums, just to name a few. 

More on the Breville Juice Founatin Cold XL:

  • Cold spin technology: Cold Spin Technology allows juice to flow up and through the stainless steel cutting disc surrounded by an Italian-made mesh filter to ensure an insignificant temperature increase.
  • Shortened prep time: The newly designed 3.5 inch extra large wide chute feed allows you to juice whole fruits and vegetables without pre-cutting.
  • Noise reduction technology: Juicing on quiet setting reduces mechanical noise by 40%
  • Fast setting: Extract up to 70 fl.oz. of delicious, nutrient rich juice up to 5x faster than a ‘cold press’.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Breville

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon doubles down on fast shipping with ‘first-...
Save $100 on Apple’s latest cellular 12.9-inch iP...
Plugable’s new 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock falls t...
Tacklife’s cordless screwdriver includes 33 bits,...
Bolster AirPods Pro comfort with Comply Foam Tips at $1...
Home Depot’s Special Buy of the Week takes up to ...
Score Gold Toe socks for just $10 Prime shipped at Amaz...
Bring home this Bella Pro 2-Slice Extra-Wide-Slot Toast...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon doubles down on fast shipping with ‘first-ever purchase’ of aircraft

Learn More
Reg. $650

TCL’s 55-inch Mini-LED 4K 120Hz TV delivers AirPlay 2, more at $578 (All-time low)

$578 Learn More
All-time low

Save $100 on Apple’s latest cellular 12.9-inch iPad Pro 512GB at an all-time low

$100 off Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Planescape Torment, hocus 2, Learn C PRO, more

FREE+ Learn More
50% off

Express Clearance Event takes extra 50% off: Denim, joggers, outerwear, more

from $15 Learn More
Reg. $45

Never lose your AirPods again with this tracking case for $39

$39 Learn More
Reg. $299

Plugable’s new 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock falls to its lowest price yet at $219 (Save $80)

$219 Learn More
45% off

Tacklife’s cordless screwdriver includes 33 bits, has a built-in battery, much more at $14 (45% off)

$14 Learn More