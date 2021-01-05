Breville juicers now up to $70 off at Amazon with deals starting from $80 shipped

We now spotted some notable price drops on Breville juicers to bolster your 2021 health regimen. First up, Amazon has the Breville Juice Founatin Cold XL Centrifugal Juicer for $279.95 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $350, today’s offer is $70 in savings, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon since this time last year, and the best price we can find. Breville claims its Cold Spin Technology in place here can make “nutrient rich juice up to 5x faster than a cold press.” It makes use of an Italian-made mesh filter, stainless steel cutting disc, and a 3.5-inch wide chute, allowing users to juice “whole fruits and vegetables without pre-cutting.” Accessories include the Seal and Store juicing jug, a cleaning brush, and a juice nozzle to extract directly into a drinking glass. Rated 4+ stars from over 600 Amazon customers. More juicer deals below from $80.

More Breville juicer deals:

More on the Breville Juice Founatin Cold XL:

Cold spin technology: Cold Spin Technology allows juice to flow up and through the stainless steel cutting disc surrounded by an Italian-made mesh filter to ensure an insignificant temperature increase.

Shortened prep time: The newly designed 3.5 inch extra large wide chute feed allows you to juice whole fruits and vegetables without pre-cutting.

Noise reduction technology: Juicing on quiet setting reduces mechanical noise by 40%

Fast setting: Extract up to 70 fl.oz. of delicious, nutrient rich juice up to 5x faster than a ‘cold press’.

