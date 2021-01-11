FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring Elgato’s Stream Deck Mini to your battlestation for $80 (Save 20%)

Elgato
Reg. $100 $80

Amazon currently offers the Elgato Stream Deck Mini for $79.99 shipped. Usually fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and matches our previous mention for the best we’ve seen in nearly ten months. Whether you’re looking to upgrade the streaming setup or battlestation, Elgato’s Stream Deck Mini delivers six customizable keys to quickly access favorite apps or trigger various actions. It hooks into a variety of popular platforms like Twitch, OBS, and Youtube while providing six mini LCD displays that can be customized to your liking. An impressive 4.8/5 star rating is backed by 7,800 customers. Head below for more.

When it comes to an accessory like the Stream Deck Mini, there aren’t many alternatives to make out for less cash. Though if you’re looking to upgrade your existing gaming mouse, going with the Logitech G600 MMO at $39 is a great option to capture a similar feature set to the Elgato device. On the side of the mouse, you’ll find 20 built-in buttons that can be programmed in various ways, just without the customizable LCD displays found above.

Another notable way to upgrade your streaming setup is with Razer’s Seiren Emote Mic. On top of being on sale for $100 right now, this microphone will improve the audio quality of your stream while also bringing some unique LED emotes and other visuals into the mix. That’s alongside everything else in our PC gaming guide.

Elgato Stream Deck Mini features:

Take control of your live video stream with the Stream Deck Mini from Elgato. Ideal for live streamers and content creators, the Stream Deck Mini features a wired USB connection and six LCD keys that can be programmed to trigger a wide variety of actions, including launching media, switching scenes, adjusting audio, and performing in-game actions.

