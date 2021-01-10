FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Razer’s Seiren Emote Mic packs a built-in LED display at $100 (Save $80)

Reg. $180 $100

Amazon currently offers the Razer Seiren Emote Streaming Microphone for $99.99 shipped. Down from the typical $180 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 44% discount, beats the previous price cut by $1, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Razer’s Seiren Emote microphone not only upgrades your Zoom call quality, but also brings some streaming-tailored features into the mix as well. On top of background noise reduction and a built-in shock mount, there’s also an LED display that can showcase hundreds of emotes to your Twitch stream and more. Over 190 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below the fold for more.

Save even more when you opt for the Razer Seiren X Streaming Microphone at $70 instead. You’re ditching the more unique built-in LED matrix design, but will enjoy much of the same streamer-focused features as the lead deal. But if you’re looking to make out for even less, the Blue Snowball Ice USB Mic at $50 is worth a closer look, too.

Then go check out our PC gaming guide for even more ways to renovate your streaming setup. These all-time lows on Samsung’s eSports Odyssey G7 240Hz monitors at $100 off are still live alongside a collection of Razer mice and other accessories from $40.

Razer Seiren Emote features:

Wow your followers with the world’s first streaming microphone featuring an Emote Engine-powered display that lights up interactive emoticons and takes your showmanship to the next level. A hypercardioid pickup pattern-powered condenser microphone accurately records your voice and eliminates background noise.

