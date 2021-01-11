Samsung’s Wireless Charger Duo Pad 2.0 sees 50% price cut down to $50

Microsoft currently offers the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Pad 2.0 for $49.99 shipped. Usually fetching $100, it’s currently down to $77 at Amazon with today’s offer coming within $0.50 of the all-time low there and marking the best we’ve seen in over eight months. Samsung’s Wireless Charger Duo Pad 2.0 is a great way to tidy up your desk or nightstand for those rocking a Galaxy handset and wearable. On top of its main 12W Qi charging pad, there’s also an additional spot to dock a Galaxy Smartwatch or another smartphone with up to 7W speeds. Over 16,900 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Ditch the Samsung branding and tight-knit integration to save even more by going with CHOETECH’s dual wireless charger at $35. This alternative will still let you refuel two smartphones at once and packs 10W capabilities alongside a design with multiple coils for easier alignment. A 4.4/5 star rating from over 4,200 customers rounds out the package.

Then go head over to our smartphone accessories guide for additional price cuts. This morning saw Aukey’s 10000mAh USB-C Qi Power Bank drop to $24 alongside all of the other price cuts in our daily roundup starting from $1.

Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Pad 2.0 features:

Fast charging got even faster with Fast Charge 2.0 and Galaxy smartphones. Now, boost your Galaxy with up to 12 Watt power output. Also, you can conveniently charge multiple devices in one location with the second wireless pad. It is as simple as setting down your phones or Samsung smartwatch and knowing that they will be charged and ready – all with a single wall outlet.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!