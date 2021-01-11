Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 10000mAh USB-C Qi Power Bank $24 (30% off), more

Aukey’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its 10000mAh 18W USB-C PD Wireless Power Bank for $23.79 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its $34 going rate, today’s offer is $4 under the previous price cut, saves you 30%, and marks a new all-time low. This 10000mAh power bank from Aukey touts four different ways to refuel your devices headlined by a pair of 18W USB-C PD ports. That’s on top of a 2.4A USB-A slot and a built-in 10W Qi charging pad on the top for wirelessly topping off your smartphone and more. Over 185 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.
Fast charge your Qi-compatible phone or wireless charging case for earbuds at up to 10W. USB Power Delivery port fast charges your iPhone 11 Pro / XS Max, Google Pixel 4 / 4 XL, and other compatible USB-C devices. Quick Charge 3.0 port charges compatible devices up to 4 times faster than conventional charging.
Silicone surface effectively keeps your phone on the power bank while charging. Safety Features: Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging. AUKEY PB-Y32 10000mAh Wireless Charging Power Bank, USB-C to C Cable, User Manual, 24-Month Promise and Customer Support Card
